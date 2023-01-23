RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central senior Colby Chapman played a spectator role as his team welcomed West Central to Joe Burvan Gymnasium Saturday night, Jan. 21.
The team’s top scorer, Chapman, who is nursing a few nagging injuries, including a hip bruise, was in street clothes at the end of the bench, watching with glee as the Bombers’ scored a season-high in points in an 84-55 rout.
“He’s a bit banged up, and we felt this would be a good night to rest him and get back next week,” Bombers coach Chad Pulver said of his decision to sit Chapman for the night. “Last night (at North Judson) was a tough, physical night, so to have a night where we didn’t have to push him 100 percent, we can do what we can to get him ready.”
A much-improved squad, the Trojans (7-9) had won three of their last four games and been competitive in a number of their losses. But the Bombers (10-5) gained control early, hitting 8 of 12 shots, including all 3-point attempts, to take a 23-8 lead after the first period.
RCHS led by as much as 26 in the second quarter and held a 45-19 lead by halftime.
Ricky-tack fouls in the second half allowed the Trojans to get Rensselaer’s lead under 20 points a couple of times.
“We knew coming in this wouldn’t be a walk,” Pulver said. “Starting the half the way it did and it was 9-0 in fouls, I don’t think we were fouling all that much, but you still have to adjust. That half took way longer than necessary with all the dead balls.”
Orchestrating the offense was senior Tristen Wuethrich, who had 15 of his team-high 23 points in the first half.
Sophomore Corbin Mathew hit 7 of 10 shots to finish with 16 points and sophomore Bryan Camarena had 11 points off the bench, including nine in the fourth quarter when Pulver substituted players freely.
“(Camarena) was able to catch and finish,” Pulver said. “He played strong inside; started to read the floor well and anticipated what he could do. He had a couple of big rebounds and nice defensive plays. We need that, because we need not just our top five, six guys playing, we need to go eight, nine when necessary. Those guys are understanding that. Brayden Mushett gave us good minutes. Graham (Drone) gave us good minutes. (Nolan) Potts coming in. Those next few guys just give us 60, 90 seconds at a time, but they’re critical.”
Senior Tommy Boyles had 10 points and six rebounds, junior Kadyn Rowland had nine points and five rebounds and senior Nole Marchand had eight rebounds.
Wuethrich, Mathew and Boyles all had three assists.
West Central senior guard Ayden White had 23 points for the Trojans and Bryce Nannenga, a sophomore, added 15 points. However, West Central was just 16 of 47 (33%) from the floor to 31 of 57 (54%) for the Bombers.
White’s quickness impressed Pulver and the coaching staff.
`“He has the ability to get where he wants to go so that was a tough match-up,” he said.
RCHS also held a 35-20 edge on the boards, with the Trojans getting seven rebounds from sophomore Christian Hughes.
The Bombers’ win comes on the heels of a surprising win at North Judson.
“We needed a back to back win like this,” Pulver said. “We wanted to get back to where we had a winning streak. It sets us up nice for next week because we have two home games.”