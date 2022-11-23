WHEATFIELD — Rensselaer Central wasn’t concerned about knocking the rust off Tuesday at Kankakee Valley.
Nor were the Bombers concerned about opening the season on the road in a surefire hostile environment.
Instead, RCHS was hyper-focused on snatching the tempo away from the Kougars and forcing its will on a talented KV squad.
The Bombers were able to accomplish both in cruising to a surprising 65-44 victory in a game dripping with sectional-like atmosphere at the Kougar Den.
“These guys have been waiting for this game since we lost to them last season,” said Bombers coach Chad Pulver. “It was a full off-season, full summer, full fall … they were ready for this game. This wasn’t let’s-see-what-happens game. They were frothing at the mouth for this game. The energy they brought to the floor and the execution they followed with, it’s exactly what we wanted.”
The visitors used a 12-0 run late in the third quarter to build on a scant two-point lead with three minutes left in the period. It came after KV junior Jeremiah Jones sent the large home crowd in a frenzy with a drop-step dunk that cut Rensselaer’s lead to 33-31.
But even as the KV crowd’s wild response reached a crescendo, the Bombers avoided a turnover on an in-bounds pass, whipped the ball first to the side and into the paint before it was kicked to the perimeter where an open Corbin Mathew buried a 3-point shot that quieted the home crowd and had the Bomber fans on their feet.
Mathew’s basket was followed by a runner in the lane from junior Kadyn Rowland and a 3-point basket on the baseline by senior Tristen Wuethrich.
Ball game.
“I thought we rode the wave of emotion with our crowd early, but once that wave wore off, it was just loud,” KV coach Bill Shepherd said. “I don’t think our guys handled it that well. That kind of surprises me because they’ve been pointing to this game for quite some time. But then to come out here and not handle the atmosphere very well when you know what it’s going to be like is a little bit surprising. That’s something for us to get better at and build on. Credit goes to Rensselaer. Like I told them in the locker room, they just kicked our behind.”
Wuethrich would add another basket after flying in to snatch a missed shot and flinging it back at the rim in one motion for a 43-31 lead with 1:01 remaining. Senior Cass Pulver’s chance at a three-point play off a steal with 18 seconds left pushed his team’s lead to 45-31 just before the end of the quarter.
The Kougars never got closer than 13 points the rest of the game. It was the Bombers’ fourth win in the last six meetings with KVHS and second straight road win in the series.
The Bombers outscored KV, 20-9, in the third period and 40-22 in the second half to build on a 25-22 halftime lead. They hit 9 of 16 shots from the floor in the pivotal third and had three players finish in double figures, including a game-high 16 by Wuethrich.
“The first half, we wanted to go out as hard as possible,” Wuethrich said. “In the second half, we had a really good feel for it and really took off. We all came out in that third quarter and played our game.”
Mathew knocked down three 3-point baskets on his way to 11 points and senior forward Nole Marchand — who joined fellow senior Colby Chapman in harassing the Kougars in the passing lanes — was 4 of 5 from the floor for 10 points.
“Prior to the start of the season, we preached defense, defense and high energy,” Marchand said. “As a senior, this is our last year. We’ve all got to go hard every game. We’re a defensive team. We’re quick. We’re fast and we get to everything. Tonight, it changed the game.”
Junior Cam Webster had 11 points for the Kougars, who hit just 9 of 24 shots in the second half. KV was 6 of 13 from the field in the first quarter when it held a 15-13 lead.
But they had 21 turnovers and allowed 14 offensive rebounds that led to more possessions for the Bombers.
“I just thought Rensselaer’s toughness on the glass was the difference and that’s disappointing,” Shepherd said. “I told them yesterday, ‘Fellas, if you allow them to get offensive rebounds, you’re going to lose.’ We just did not assert ourselves on the glass at all. We did not box out at all. Rensselaer shoots it at the rim and they have four guys sprinting to the bucket. We shoot the ball and we’ve got guys back-pedaling. Until they commit to doing stuff like that, they’re not going to reach their potential.
“Another thing is, defensively, I thought our wings and guards had a poor defensive game. They just did not keep anybody in front of them. Again, that’s just effort. You might get driven by once, but that is just effort. I think we got caught looking up at the scoreboard and being disappointed.”
Wuethrich had seven rebounds and Chapman added five boards, four assists and three steals. Marchand also had three steals.
“We had to play defense as a unit,” Wuethrich said. “Help each other out. Talk to each other. Run our plays correctly. Adjust to their defense and adjust to their offense. Everything just fell into play for us.
“With this being our rivals, this is a completely different game than playing smaller schools.”
Keeping Webster contained was a major focus of Rensselaer’s defense on Tuesday. Webster scored 23 points in helping his team record a 59-50 win on the Bombers’ floor last February.
“We knew their game plan,” Marchand said. “They were going to go to Webster every time. We just made sure we were getting bumps and staying in front of our guy. That’s who they look to on offense.”
A left-handed shooter, Webster was 4 of 15 from the floor, including 1 of 10 from 3-point range.
“He’s a tough player,” Pulver said. “He’s going to have a great year. He grew, he put on some weight, he’s got some more skill. He’s going to be a tough player. It wasn’t just one guy tonight. We ran a team at him and made his life pretty tough. We knew if he was going to go for 15-plus, it was going to be a hard night for us.”
Pulver said a slight adjustment to the defense prior to the second half helped his team pull away from the Kougars.
“We were able to put our defensive positioning in a better place for us,” he said. “We were what we call sinking to the line instead of being up the line. That really helped us. The other side of it was making sure when we were on the ball that we were picking it up early. We were allowing them to get too deep on us. They’re fast and athletic. We knew we had to make them work early. I think we wore them down and their passes got a little more errant with a little more velocity. That played to our favor. We got the tips that we needed, we started getting the steals that we needed and that jump-starts us.”
The Bombers had 31 rebounds to 25 for a KV squad that featured 6-7 Dase and 6-5 Jones.
“I know Rensselaer got hot, but I think with their domination on the interior, they would have won no matter what,” Shepherd said. “We just weren’t going to answer. Our whole thing at halftime was don’t give up another offensive rebound and you’re going to win the game. Then on their first two possessions, they get offensive putbacks.”
The Kougars will have little time to think about the loss. They host Lebanon Saturday night. RCHS will travel to Tri-County on Friday night for a 5:30 p.m. JV tip-off. It will serve as TC’s season opener.
Shepherd said he’s hoping his has a positive response to Friday’s loss.
“I told the kids, we’re not going to let this game define us,” he said. “What will define is how you come back tomorrow at practice. How you come back Friday at practice. I was asked what did you learn about your team tonight? I said, nothing really. I’ll learn more tomorrow and Friday than I will tonight.”
KV’s game with Lebanon will be the first-ever meeting between the two schools. Shepherd said he had hoped to secure a spot in Lebanon’s tournament later this season.
“They were waiting on a school they had offered and the school finally made a decision they want to be in it (the tournament),” Shepherd said. “So we were out of the tournament. About two weeks later, their coach called and said, ‘Hey, coach. We actually have an opening. Would you want to do a home and home, kind of a precursor to getting in (the tournament). We decided to do the home and home and maybe in a couple of years we’ll wind up in their tournament and go from there.”