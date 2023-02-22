Bombers

RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central now has the most wins since the 2004-2005 season after its 69-41 thumping of Lowell Tuesday night at Joe Burvan Gymnasium.

The Bombers (17-5) stormed out to a 33-12 lead by halftime, with junior Graham Drone contributing 10 points of his game-high 16 points off the bench to stake RCHS to a double-digit lead.

