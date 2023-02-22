RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central now has the most wins since the 2004-2005 season after its 69-41 thumping of Lowell Tuesday night at Joe Burvan Gymnasium.
The Bombers (17-5) stormed out to a 33-12 lead by halftime, with junior Graham Drone contributing 10 points of his game-high 16 points off the bench to stake RCHS to a double-digit lead.
Bombers coach Chad Pulver felt team defense paved the way for the win. A collection of players pooled their efforts to keep Lowell junior Jacob Viehman, the team’s top scorer, from scoring a point.
“They’re a very athletic team,” Pulver said of the Red Devils, who are in the midst of an 18-game losing streak to fall to 2-20 on the season. “Individually, if you take them one on one, they can do some things. We broke down film. We broke down tendencies. What you saw tonight is our guys following the strategies that were giving them and the game plan we were giving them. We made it very difficult to get the ball where they wanted to go.
“Our guys did a nice job of recognizing where (Viehman) was and made it very difficult for him.”
The home team had its foot on the gas all evening, even when the Bombers’ second five — which included Drone — played much of the second half.
Junior guard Braden Mushett had a varsity-best eight points and starters Colby Chapman and Nole Marchand also had eight points each.
Corbin Mathew, a sophomore starter, had 13 points, with 10 coming in the second half. He played alongside four reserves, giving Bombers fans a peek at what could be on the floor in 2024.
“They have some chemistry and have been playing together for a while,” Pulver said of the team assembled in the second half. “Honestly, we’ll have an addition with Jack Chapman coming back so their point guard forever has been sidelined this year. To be able to add him back in the mix will make a tremendous difference.”
The Red Devils did score 21 points in the fourth period, but they trailed 50-20 by the end of the third quarter.
Sophomore Braydon Cox led Lowell with 15 points, including 13 of his team’s 21 fourth-quarter points.
RCHS will return to action Friday for its final regular season game, hosting Winamac. It will be senior night and the athletic department will also announce this year’s Hall of Fame class, including former Bomber athlete and cross country/track coach Bill Zimmer and former football/wrestling standout Randy Kaufman.