HEBRON — Rensselaer Central’s varsity volleyball team followed up a third-place finish at the Peru Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 12 with a 3-0 victory over host Hebron on Tuesday night.
The Bombers outlasted the Hawks, 26-24, in the first game then seized control of the match’s final two games, winning 25-10 and 25-15.
Nell Haberlin and Kamri Rowland had 12 kills apiece to lead the Bombers’ net attack. Taylor Van Meter added three kills and had four blocks, including two solos.
Emily Luck was 17 of 17 serving with three aces and Haberlin finished 15 of 18 with two aces. Brooklyn Bilyeu was 15 of 16 serving with three aces and Rowland added two aces.
Louck had a team-high 10 digs and Emma Sinn added eight. Trinity Oliver had five digs.
Bilyeu was 75 of 78 setting with 25 assists and added three blocks, including a solo.
RCHS will host Winamac at Joe Burvan Gymnasium on Thursday, Aug. 17 in its home opener.
Lady Rebels rally past KVHS
KENTLAND — South Newton rallied from a 2-1 deficit by winning the match’s final two games in a 3-2 victory over visiting Kankakee Valley on Tuesday night.
The Lady Rebels (2-4) won by 26-24, 21-25, 16-25, 25-21 and 20-18 scores to outlast KV.
Junior outside hitter Taylor Cripe had 21 kills on 40 of 45 attacks to lead the Rebels, who won their second straight match. Shelby Warren was 25 of 31 attacking with 10 kills and Addysen Standish finished 25 of 31 with 11 kills. Avalin Bohlinger had four kills.
Standish was also 20 of 23 serving with three aces and Warren added three aces on 13 of 15 serves. Lindsey Lowe was 15 of 15 serving with five aces and Cripe finished 21 of 21 with a pair of aces. Standish had 12 digs to 10 for Briley Isminger and Warren added nine digs.
Lowe, a freshman, finished 58 of 62 setting with 20 assists and Standish was 43 of 47 with 14 assists. Cripe added seven assists and Cora Groover had three solo blocks.
For KVHS, Ava Koselke and Lily Jones had three service aces apiece and Koselke added 10 kills. Ava Dase had nine kills, Gabby Diener had seven kills and 19 assists and Jones finished with a team-high 21 digs.
The Kougars travel to Knox for a 6:30 p.m. match on Thursday night.