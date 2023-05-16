RENSSELAER — Trailing 9-5 through three innings, Rensselaer Central scored 11 unanswered runs to rally past Hoosier Conference Crossover foe Tipton to complete a 16-10 victory at home on Friday, May 12.
The Bombers tied the score in the bottom of the fourth inning when sophomore Brayson Jones laced a two-run single to right centerfield. RCHS then added two runs in the fifth to take the lead for good. Drew Cain’s RBI single on a 1-2 count plated one run and Tommy Boyles’ sacrifice fly gave his team an 11-9 lead.
After starting pitcher Colton Metzger kept the Blue Devils off the board in the sixth, the Bombers scored five insurance runs in their half of the inning to take a 16-9 lead.
Dillan Simmons, Boyles and Johns all drove in runs with singles and two other runs scored on a wild pitch and a fielder’s choice.
Rensselaer would finish with 13 hits overall, with Metzger collecting three hits with four RBIs and Simmons, Cain and Boyles finishing with two hits each.
Metzger had a two-run single in the first inning and added an RBI single in the fourth.
The Bombers also stole 13 bases, with Cohen Craig swiping three bases.
Metzger went the distance, allowing 10 runs on 13 hits with four strikeouts. Only six of the runs were earned.
Tipton, which finishes last in the tournament, had six errors.
Bombers hold off HC foe Cass, 4-2
RENSSELAER — In what could likely be the final game between the two schools, Rensselaer Central held off Lewis Cass to record a 4-2 victory on May 9.
Cass, which will leave the Hoosier Conference after the spring season, scored two runs in the sixth inning to pull within a run of the Bombers, who scored one run in the third inning, two more in the fifth and an insurance run in the sixth.
Junior Danny Marlow kept Cass from mounting a comeback, striking out five over seven innings of work. He allowed two runs on six hits.
Cass lost despite outhitting RCHS, 6-5. Colton Metzger was 2 for 3 at the plate for the Bombers, with Logan Metzger, DJ Handford and Dillan Simmons adding singles.
Cass committed four errors.
Marlow blanks South Newton in 10-0 win
KENTLAND — Rensselaer Centrla starter Danny Marlow tossed a complete-game three-hitter in his team’s 10-0, five-inning rout of host South Newton on Monday, May 15.
Marlow struck out five and walked none in picking up the victory.
Offensively, the Bombers used a six-run top of the sixth inning to win by the 10-run rule. Leading 4-0 through three innings, the Bombers got RBI singles from Brayson Johns, Colton Metzger, DJ Handford and Cohen Craig in the sixth.
Craig and Metzger had two hits each for RCHS. Dillan Simmons, Tommy Boyles and Davin Bate added singles.
Bombers split pair in round-robin format
NORTH JUDSON — Rensselaer Central competed in a three-team round-robin doubleheader on Saturday, May 13 at North Judson, losing 12-11 to the host Jays after edging Frontier, 5-4, in the first game.
An error in the bottom of the eighth inning gave the Jays their victory over RCHS in game two. The game was tied at 11-11 when a fielding error occurred.
The lead bounce back and forth before Rensselaer held an 11-8 lead in the seventh. But the Jays scored three in their half of the seventh then held the Bombers scoreless in the top of the eighth to pave the way for a win.
Rensselaer took a 8-3 lead in the fourth inning, including a home run from sophomore Brayson Johns. Senior Tommy Boyles also added an RBI single.
Boyles got the start, allowing two earned runs of the eight that the Jays scored over 2 2/3 innings. He struck out six. Drew Cain pitched 2 2/3 innings of relief.
Offensively, Boyles, Johns, Ethan Pickering, Cohen Craig and Caden Webb had multiple hits. Pickering and Boyles had three hits apiece.
Against Frontier in the their first game at North Judson, the Bombers built a 5-3 lead after five innings and hung on for the one-run victory.
The Bombers scored single runs in the first, second and third innings and added two more in the fifth.
Johns opened the game’s scoring with an RBI single in the first inning. He finished with two hits.
Simmons also had two hits and stole two of his team’s six bases.
Craig got the win, allowing four runs on five hits over six innings of work. He struck out six. Boyles tossed an inning of scoreless relief.
Prep Track & Field
RCHS teams combine for RMD title
MONTICELLO — Rensselaer Central’s boys’ track team cruised to the annual RMD meet title at Twin Lakes on Wednesday, May 10.
The Bombers had 10 first-place finishes to score 92 points. Twin Lakes was a distant second with 56, followed by Delphit with a 19.
In the girls’ meet, the Lady Bombers finished second against the host Indians.
First-place finishers for the boys’ team at Twin Lakes included Dalton Henry in the 400-meter dash in 53.03 seconds (with Potts second at 53.11), Trey Maciejewski in the 800 meters in 2 minutes, 10 seconds (with Jacob Partin second in 2:11), Tristen Wuethrich in the 1,600 meters in 4:40 (with Tom Van Hoose second in 4:43), Tom Van Hoose in the 3,200 meters in 10:12 (with Oden Van Hoose third in 10:47), Potts in the high jump at 5 feet, 8 inches (with Broc Beier fourth), Jack Jordan in the pole vault at 13 feet (with Briar Rule second at 12-5 and Matthew Swartz fifth), Logan Kuiper in the long jump at 19-4 (with Avary Reyes second at 17-10), Jordan Cree in the shot-put at 52-1 (with Bryan Camarena second at 42-3) and Camarena in the discus at 152-7 (with Cree second at 135-7).
The Bombers’ 4-by-800 relay team of Wuethrich, Henry, Partin and Maciejewski set a meet record with a winning time of 8:30. The 4-by-400 team of Potts, Wuethrich, Maciejewski and Henry was first in 3:38, Kuiper was third in the 100 dash, Henry placed second in the 200, Tyger Woodke was second in the 110 high hurdles and Kolton Ploughe placed second in the 300 hurdles.
In the girls’ meet, junior Emma Sinn broke her own pole vault record with a winning vault of 9 feet, 4 1/2 inches to set an RMD record as well. She broke her old mark of 9-4 to win the event.
Teammate Libby Dixon was second at 8-6.
Other first-place finishers for RCHS — which had 46 points to 77 for Twin Lakes — included Rheannon Pinkerman in the 800 meters in 2:38, Grace Healey in the long jump at 15-11 1/4 and the 4-by-800 relay team of Delaney Koebcke, Solcy Sanchez, Audrey Davisson and Pinkerman in 10:57.25.
Runner-up finishers included Sinn in the 100 dash in 13 seconds, Healey in the 200 dash in 27.43 (with Sinn third), Audrey Korniak in the 3,200 meters in 14:15.4, the 4-by-100 team of Brooklyn Bilyeu, Sinn, Dixon and Healey in 53.59 and the 4-by-400 team of Bilyeu, Healey, Davisson and Pinkerman in 4:35.
Davisson was third in the 400 meters and fourth in the 1,600-meter run, Koebcke placed fourth in the 100 hurdles and fifth in the 400 meters, Addy Veldman was fourth in the 300 hurdles and fifth in the 100 hurdles and Annie Parrish was fourth in the discus.
Prep Softball
Lady Bombers can’t keep pace with Northwestern
KOKOMO — Despite a home run from Kylie Spencer, Rensselaer Central’s softball team couldn’t overcome host Northwestern’s fast start to drop a 9-4 decision in a Hoosier Conference Crossover game on May 12.
The Tigers took a 6-0 lead in the first inning against Bomber starter Kali Northcutt, who scattered nine hits over six innings with four strikeouts.
Spencer and Taylor Van Meter had two hits each for RCHS, which had five hits as a team. Bailey Henry led Northwestern with four hits in four at-bats.
Kouts scores 18 in rolling over Bombers
RENSSELAER — Jocelyn Hall had four hits and Kouts scored 18 runs over five innings in an 18-5 romp of host Rensselaer Central in prep softball action on Monday, May 15.
The Bombers did get a home run from Kylie Spencer, who was 2 for 3 in the game. Pitcher Kami Davis suffered the loss, allowing nine runs on 11 hits over four innings. She struck out three and walked four.
Prep Boys Golf
JV team splits with TC, Rebels
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s junior varsity team competed against a pair of varsity teams from Tri-County and North Newton on Thursday, May 11 at Curtis Creek.
Elijah Armold, a sophomore, led the Bombers with a solid 48, while teammate Darius Lapsley shot a 56. Hayden Warne fired a 57 and Jackson Geleott carded a 59 for RCHS, which had a 221 as a team. Tri-County won the team title with a 215 and the Spartans were third with a 256.
Nevan Odle had the kick-out score for Rensselaer, finishing with a 54. Cohen Westfall shot a 61, followed by Donavyn Green with a 63 and Eli Dixon with a 65.