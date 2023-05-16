Bombers sports

RENSSELAER — Trailing 9-5 through three innings, Rensselaer Central scored 11 unanswered runs to rally past Hoosier Conference Crossover foe Tipton to complete a 16-10 victory at home on Friday, May 12.

The Bombers tied the score in the bottom of the fourth inning when sophomore Brayson Jones laced a two-run single to right centerfield. RCHS then added two runs in the fifth to take the lead for good. Drew Cain’s RBI single on a 1-2 count plated one run and Tommy Boyles’ sacrifice fly gave his team an 11-9 lead.

