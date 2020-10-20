RENSSELAER — It’s hard not to look ahead to a potential Rensselaer Central/Andrean sectional championship battle on Friday, Nov. 6.
But to get there, the Bombers will need to dispose of Bowman Academy on Friday night and beat their next opponent on the road on Oct. 30. Only then can the Bombers begin establishing a game plan for the 59ers, who are favored to defend their sectional title.
The Niners, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A in the AP and coaches polls at 8-1, edged Rensselaer, 44-34, in a wild finish in last year’s sectional title game.
“If we’re fortunate enough to get to that championship game, I know our kids will get after them,” Bombers coach Chris Meeks said of a potential meeting with the Niners. “We’re 0-2 against them (both losses in 2A championship games) and eventually we’ll get them, but you’ve got to get there first.”
RCHS (5-4) will open the sectional with a first-round match-up against Bowman (2-6) Friday night at the Harrison Athletic Complex. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., CST.
“I like playing somebody new, so I love playing Bowman,” Meeks said. “Plus the fact we have another home game. I love our rivalry with Wheeler, if that comes to fruition. I don’t like playing North Newton twice. In a perfect world, I’d love to play everybody once. When you get into second games, strange things happen.”
Bowman counts wins over Lake Station (in overtime) and East Chicago Central. The Eagles average two touchdowns per game while allowing 38.5.
In other sectionals, Kankakee Valley (5-3) will look to snap a three-game skid on the field when it hosts Culver Academy (3-5) Friday night at 6:30 p.m.
The Kougars ended the season with losses to Lowell (28-21), Hobart (41-17) and Andrean (35-7). The Lowell game, however, was later declared a win after the Red Devils used an ineligible player.
Last week’s game at Highland was canceled due to COVID cases at Highland.
In Class A Sectional 42, Tri-County (2-4) will host Traders Point Christian (3-4) in a first-round match-up. Traders Point is located in Whitestown. The Cavaliers were knocked out of last year’s tournament by Traders Point in a 60-8 loss.
North Newton (4-4) will host Wheeler (6-3) on Friday night in another Sectional 33 contest, South Newton (0-6) earned a bye and will play the winner of the Winamac (5-2)-South Central (4-5) game on Oct. 30 and West Central (2-7) opens sectional play at North Judson (7-2).
Tickets for the RCHS/Bowman game are limited. Rensselaer Central has not increased its capacity or changed any restrictions at this time. To guarantee your tickets, purchase them in advance.
Bomber fans can purchase tickets as follows:
Football and cheer parents
- Parents may purchase a maximum of 4 tickets
- 2 Advance purchasing opportunities
- Tuesday, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. in the RCHS Main Office
- Wednesday, 8 a.m.-noon in the RCHS Main Office.
Students and general public
- Students planning to attend the game can purchase 1 ticket for their use
- Wednesday, 1-3:30 p.m. in the RCHS Main Office
- Thursday, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. in the RCHS Main Office
- No pre-sale ticket sales on Friday as we will be on fall break and the office is closed. The following is a list of expectations for all spectators while attending this Friday night’s varsity football contest vs. Bowman Academy on Oct. 23. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
- Masks are to be worn by all spectators entering and exiting the facility, moving around to concessions and restrooms, or when social distancing cannot be maintained in the bleachers.
- Family units may sit together but using 6 feet of social distancing between another family unit.
- All fans are asked to leave the facility immediately upon conclusion of the event. There should be no social gathering and congregating at the facility at the conclusion of the event.
- Home side will enter through the main ticket gate. Home will use restrooms and concessions on home side of the field.
- Visiting side will have its own gate to enter. Portable restrooms are set up on the visiting side. A concession stand is available on the visiting side as well.
- Both crowds are to remain on their respective sides of the field for the dura
- tion of the event.