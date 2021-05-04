RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central fell to 2-5 in Hoosier Conference play after falling 5-1 at home to West Lafayette Monday, May 3 in prep baseball action.
Both teams struggled to put hits together, totaling four in the game. Westside (5-10, 4-3 in the HC) used a three-run fourth inning to seize control of the game. The Red Devils had just one hit in the inning and took advantage of a couple of errors.
Teagan Brown went 4 1/3 innings for the Bombers, striking out 10 batters and allowing just one hit. He did, however, walk eight batters.
Kenseth Johns provided 2 2/3 innings of relief, striking out two and allowing a single.
Offensively for the Bombers, Jacob Pickering had a double and Austin Francis had an RBI single.
Bombers get road win at Merrillville
MERRILLVILLE — Rensselaer Central handed host Merrillville its 10th loss in 11 games Friday, April 30, making use of four hits in a 4-2 victory over the Pirates.
Kenseth Johns had an RBI double and Teagan Brown and Jacob Pickering added RBI singles. Austin Francis was 1 for 3.
Francis was the winning pitcher, allowing two runs on four hits with nine strikeouts. He walked five. Johns got the save, striking out four over two innings of work.
Delphi uses fast start to beat RCHS
DELPHI — Rensselaer Central suffered its third straight loss Thursday, falling 11-4 at Delphi to fall to 8-5 overall.
The Oracles (10-4) jumped ahead 10-1 after three innings and were never threatened. They scored six unearned runs with the Bombers committing three errors behind starting pitcher Jacob Pickering.
Pickering allowed 11 runs (5 earned) on 13 hits over 5 2/3 innings. He struck out one and walked four. Senior reliever Grant Spangler got the last out in the sixth inning.
The Oracles outhit the Bombers, 13-6, with Evan Fritz going 4 for 4 with four RBIs an two runs scored at the lead-off spot. He had a double.
Carson Workinger had a double among his two hits, Jaden Long was 2 for 4 and Luke Smock had two hits, including a double, and an RBI. He scored three runs.
Gavin Gleason also had one of Delphi’s four doubles.
For the Bombers, Austin Francis was 2 for 3 with an RBI double and two steals. Pickering added an RBI double and Kenseth Johns also doubled. Tommy Boyles and Lakin added singles and Kelton Hesson drove in a run.
Jaden Roth picked up the victory, allowing four runs — three earned — on five hits over five innings of work. He struck out seven and walked five.