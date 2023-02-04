OXFORD — Benton Central came close to putting its Class 3A Sectional semifinal game with Rensselaer Central on cruise control Friday night.
But the Bombers nearly had the Bison careening off a cliff instead in a battle to see which team would play Twin Lakes for the sectional championship.
Trailing 31-13 at halftime, RCHS went into scramble mode in the second half, making it miserable for the Bison to bring the ball up the floor. The Bombers used a swarming, trapping defense to force turnovers and rushed shots to outscore the sectional hosts, 38-23, in the final two quarters of a 54-51 loss.
Bombers coach Wes Radtke said it was simple: Desperate times called for desperate measures.
“We had to turn the intensity up,” he said. “We had to do something. We went from one game plan to the next where, ’It’s all out, ladies. You’ve got to do whatever you can. You’ve got to jump, run, spin, get in their faces, make them rush some bad shots up,’ and that’s exactly what we did. It worked out for us, but we may have put them at the free throw line a little too much. And we didn’t hit ours there for awhile either.”
The Bombers outscored BC, 16-7, in the third period to cut the lead back to single figures at 38-29 heading into the game’s final eight minutes. The Bison committed seven turnovers and hit just 2 of 7 shots in the third as the Bombers worked themselves back into it.
Junior Sarah Kaufman’s three-point play with 35.8 seconds left in the third pulled the Bombers within eight of the lead at 37-29. Kaufman was a major component in her team’s comeback, scoring all 10 of her points in the third before fouling out midway through the fourth.
She added eight rebounds and two steals.
Sophomore Taylor Van Meter had six points in the third and finished with a team-high 18 points before fouling out in the game’s final minute.
Sophomore Carly Drone opened the fourth quarter with a 3-point basket to shave BC’s lead to 38-32. The Bison did manage to push the lead back to 10 points at 42-32, but a pair of free throws by Van Meter had the Bombers within 43-37.
Another 3-pointer by Drone with 3:02 left cut the lead to 46-42 and freshman Kamri Rowland’s trey a minute later had RCHS within 47-45 of the lead.
After Bison reserve Avery Hardebeck hit a foul shot to put BC up three points, the Bombers had back-to-back chances at tying the game, but 3-point shots by Drone and Cadence Manns caromed off iron.
The shot from Drone, who had three 3-pointers in the game, came a few feet from behind the line at the top of the circle and spun in and out.
“Even that last one that Drone took, I had a lot of confidence in that kid because I’ve seen her hit shots like that in practices,” Radtke said. “Even when she let that go, I thought there was still a chance it would go in.”
Rensselaer’s final points came on a basket inside by Rowland, who worked herself into the starting lineup midway through the season. She finished with 14 points and eight rebounds.
“The kid laid it our there for me tonight,” Radtke said of the freshman point guard. “I thought she played really hard. She just kept scrapping and fighting.”
The Bombers had three players — Van Meter, Kaufman and freshman Brodie Radtke — foul out and two others — Drone and Manns — with four fouls. Rensselaer resorted to a defensive plan of collapsing on a Bison ball-handler with hopes of forcing a turnover or, in the case late in the game, fouling to put them at the line.
The Bison stepped to the line 16 times in the fourth, hitting just eight.
“They did what I asked them to do,” Radtke said. “Just give yourself a chance and they did. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen tonight. It’s something we’re going to continue to build on, so the next time we’re in this situation we know how to conquer things and get the job done.
“When we play like that (in the second half) — without fouling — we can compete with anybody.”
Meanwhile, Rensselaer was 5 of 8 from the foul line in the fourth and just 13 of 25 from the line for the game.
“We always talk about it that games are won or lost at the free throw line,” Radtke said.
The Bombers went just 5 of 23 from the floor in the first half to fall behind by 18 points. The Bison were just slightly better at 7 of 20, but hit 14 of 18 free throws.
“Getting ourselves in a hole doesn’t help anything,” Radtke said. “We’ve got to quit putting ourselves in a hole. It’s hard on you, trying to dig yourself out of that hole all the time. It’s something we’ve got to get better at and learn from.”
Junior Sarah Gick was a perfect 8 of 8 from the foul line for 14 points for the Bison. She added seven rebounds and three blocks. Junior teammate Rachel Tolen had 18 points before fouling out late in the fourth quarter. She finished 6 of 10 from the floor and 4 of 5 from the foul line.
Junior Sienna Foster had eight points and 10 rebounds.
The Bison will face No. 1 ranked Twin Lakes (25-0) for the sectional title Saturday night. The Indians rallied from 10 points down in the first half against West Lafayette to win 68-61 in double overtime.
RCHS, meanwhile, will bow out with a 14-10 mark, which comes one year after losing four of its five starters to graduation.
The Bombers carried just one senior — Lola Chamness — on their roster.
“Losing Lola is going to be hard because she’s a great kid, a great teammate,” Radtke said. “She’s all about the team. Whatever I needed her to do for the team, she was all about that. That’s great leadership that’s going to be missed moving forward.
“But good things are happening on the horizon. We unfortunately will lose Lola, but everybody else is coming back. And we have a nice group of eighth-graders coming into the fold next year. I can’t wait to get started. I wish we could go right now.”