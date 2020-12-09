OXFORD — Benton Central looked like a team itching to get back on the floor Tuesday night, pouncing on Rensselaer Central in a dominating 76-38 performance in Hoosier Conference action.
The Bison last played Nov. 7 in the Lake Central Tournament, but didn’t appear rusty early, outscoring the Bombers, 24-6, in the first period.
The Bison (1-2, 1-0 in the HC) led 40-19 by halftime.
Rensselaer, which struggled to hit shots and was outscored 36-19 in the second half, falls to 3-4 and 0-1 in the HC.
RCHS hosts unbeaten Andrean (5-0) on Thursday night. The varsity game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
Hanover’s ‘D’ slows Kougars
CEDAR LAKE — Hanover Central’s defensive effort limited Kankakee Valley’s looks in Tuesday’s 48-32 victory by the host Wildcats.
The Kougars (2-3) hit just 12 of 55 shots from the floor for 22%. They hoisted up 33 3-point shots, hitting eight for 18%.
Sophomore guard Lilly Toppen hit 4 of 9 3-pointers to finish with a team-high 14 points for KV, which has dropped three of four games. She was 4 of 11 from the floor overall.
Junior Taylor Schoonveld added six points with four rebounds and two steals and sophomore Kate Thomas had seven rebounds and three assists.
Gwen Hayes, a freshman center, added three steals for the Kougars, who trailed 24-19 at halftime despite offensive woes.
KVHS will face Kouts Thursday night.