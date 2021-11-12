WOLCOTT — Rensselaer Central’s girls’ basketball team is off to the program’s best start in seven years at 4-0.
On Thursday, Nov. 11, the Lady Bombers cruised to a 68-31 victory over host Tri-County, building a 28-3 lead after the first quarter.
Seniors Jessie Ringen and Abby Ahler combined for 20 of those first-quarter points, with Ringen pouring in 11 points to finish with a game-high 23.
Ahler had 18 points, including 16 in the first half, and three players had seven points, including freshman Taylor Van Meter, junior Lola Chamness and sophomore Sarah Kaufman.
RCHS can tie the 2014-15 squad’s 5-0 start with a win over Knox on Saturday. The game is the home opener for the Bombers.
Freshman Sara Zarse had 11 points for the Cavaliers, who fall to 0-2. She hit three 3-point shots. Sophomore Johnetta Whitmire had a team-high 13 points, including seven in the third period.
Kougars get first win, beat Spartans
WHEATFIELD — Host Kankakee Valley used a 17-6 run in the third period to pull away from a five-point lead and cruise to a 48-32 win over North Newton Thursday, Nov. 11.
The two teams struggled to hit shots in the first quarter, which ended in a 2-2 tie. The Kougars (1-2) managed to take a 16-11 lead by halftime and held a 33-17 lead after three quarters.
Junior Kate Thomas led all scorers with 20 points for KVHS. She had nine points in the third period to spark KV’s scoring surge.
Senior Taylor Schoonveld had 12 points, including 10 in the second half, and Juliet Starr hit a pair of 3-point baskets for six points.
It was the first win at KV for first-year coach Brandon Bradley, who has 117 wins overall.
Grace Hollopeter had 11 points for the Spartans, who fall to 1-2. Heidi Schleman added eight points, with six coming in the fourth quarter.
Both teams struggled at the free throw line, with KV hitting 8 of 21 foul shots and the Spartans going 9 of 19 from the foul line.