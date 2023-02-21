Could Rensselaer Central and Benton Central be headed on another collision course next week?
The two Hoosier Conference rivals have already played two nail biters this season, with the Bison edging RCHS, 57-55, in overtime at the IU Health Hoops Classic in December.
The teams would renew their rivalry on Feb. 9, with the Bombers exacting revenge with a 49-43 win to set up their first West Division championship. Rensselaer would then claim the overall league title with a win at Tipton on Feb. 17.
On Sunday, fate determined another possible showdown after a blind draw put the Bison and Bombers in the same bracket. Benton Central (15-7) will open the Class 3A Frankfort Sectional tournament by facing the host Hot Dogs (10-11) in a first-round contest on Wednesday, March 1.
In another game set for Wednesday, the Bombers (16-5), who won a 2A sectional title at Winamac last season, will play North Montgomery (5-16) for a chance to reach the semifinals where they will play either Frankfort or the Bison.
Frankfort did beat the Bison, 62-51, on Jan. 20 at home.
West Lafayette (12-10) will open the tournament Tuesday when it faces Western (12-9) in what will be the third meeting of the season for the two Hoosier Conference foes. Western, which has a 4-0 record against the sectional field, beat the Red Devils in the previous two meetings.
Twin Lakes (8-13) earned the bye and will play either Westside or Western for a chance at playing for a championship.
Kankakee Valley (9-13), meanwhile, will face a familiar foe when it opens Class 4A sectional action at Crown Point next Wednesday. Hobart (9-11), which was beaten 63-41 by the Kougars on Feb. 2, will get another shot when the two teams square off on March 1.
The host Bulldogs (12-8), coached by Rensselaer Central Hall of Fame member Clint Swan, will open the tournament on Feb. 28 when they face Portage (12-8). Crown Point manhandled the Indians, 60-49, in Portage on Feb. 2.
Following the Hobart-KV contest on Wednesday, Valparaiso (11-12) will play Lowell, which owns the field’s worst record at 2-19. The Red Devils lost 76-21 to Valpo on Dec. 9.
Chesterton, the pre-tournament favorite with a 5-0 record against the sectional field and a 17-5 mark overall, earned the bye and will face either Crown Point or Portage in next Friday night’s semifinal round.
More from this section
At Class 2A Whiting, North Newton (12-9) will open the tournament against Illiana Christian, which has enjoyed a solid season at 16-4. The Vikings, who had a 15-game win streak snapped recently, are 4-0 against the tournament field but did not face the Spartans in the regular season.
North Newton, which will finish with a winning record for the second time in three seasons under coach Sam Zachery, had a four-game win streak through Feb. 17.
In other match-ups at Whiting, Gary 21st Century (15-5) will square off against the host Oilers (9-11) on Tuesday, with Bowman Academy (9-11) to play Gary Lighthouse (3-15) on Wednesday ahead of the North Newton-Illiana Christian contest.
Andrean (6-14) earned the bye and will play the winner of 21st Century and Whiting on Friday, March 3.
In Class A tournaments, DeMotte Christian (12-9) earned one of two byes at Morgan Township and awaits the winner of the Tri-Township (3-16) and Morgan Township (18-4) contest, which is the second of two first-round games on Feb. 28.
DMC owns a 3-1 record against the sectional field, with the one loss coming Dec. 2 against Kouts. The Knights own wins over Tri-Township, Whiting and Washington Township in the regular season.
Kouts (11-9) will play Washington Township (5-12) in the other game on Feb. 28. Hammond S & T (4-14) will play the winner of the Kouts/Washington Township game in Friday’s semifinal round.
At West Central’s Class A tournament, Frontier (9-11) and Caston (7-14) will do battle in Tuesday night’s first round, with the host Trojans (7-14) to face South Newton (1-19) in the other game on Feb. 28.
Both Tri-County (9-12) and North White (5-16) earned byes, with the Cavaliers to face either Frontier or Caston in one semifinal. The Vikings will await the winner of the West Central/South Newton game.
North White is the defending sectional champion.
Frontier has the field’s best head-to-head record at 4-1. The one loss came against Tri-County and the two rivals could meet for a chance to reach the championship game on March 3. The Cavaliers’ one loss against tournament foes came against the host Trojans on Jan. 13.
TCHS would go on a four-game win streak after that loss.