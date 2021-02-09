ST. JOHN — Rensselaer Central’s small squad mixed it up with the bigger schools at Saturday’s Lake Central Sectional, finishing fourth overall.
The Bombers finished behind champion Crown Point, Munster and Lake Central, all 4A-5A schools. RCHS is 2A but competed for top 10 places throughout the meet.
Freshman Ary Nelson enjoyed a solid meet, finishing fourth in the 200-yard individual medley and third in the 100-yard breaststroke. Fellow freshman Lilly Cook was fourth in the 50 freestyle in a personal-best finish of 25.47 seconds and added a fourth in the 100 backstroke.
Junior Lizzie Parrish placed 11th in the 100 free in a PR time of 1:03.14 and finished 12th in the 200 freestyle in 2:18.51, another PR. Sophomore Solcy Sanchez was 11th in the 200 free and Cora Peck placed 16th as well as 14th in the 50 free in a PR time of 30.24 seconds.
Addison Hesson was 13th in 200 IM, Kaylei Lank was 15th in the 50 free and 13th in diving with a PR total of 157.8 points, Meleahna Williams was 15th in the 100 free and Elise Dobson, a senior, was 11th in the 500 freestyle and teammate Sanchez finished 13th.
Dobson was also 11th in the 100 backstroke and Williams 14th and Hesson was 15th in the 100 breaststroke.
RCHS’s relay teams finished sixth in the 200 free (Lank, Hesson, Parrish and Sanchez) and fourth in the 500 free (Dobson, Parrish, Cook, Nelson).
KVHS places 6th at Valparaiso
VALPARAISO — The Kankakee Valley girls’ swim team capped off a successful season (9-2 in dual meets) with several personal bests during a sixth-place finish at the Valparaiso Sectional on Saturday.
Jayla Barrera had a top five finish, placing fifth in diving. Kirstin West had an eighth-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley and added a 12th in the 100 butterfly.
Turning in personal bests were Kaitlyn Santaguida in the 200-yard freestyle and 100 freestyle, Grace Edwards in the 200 freestyle and 100 free, Jade Brown in the 200-yard individual medley, Allie Rushmore in the 50 free, Barrera in diving, Gabbie Oliver in the 100 free, Samantha Scheiber in the 100 backstroke, Lilly Belstra in the 100 backstroke, Brianna Castle in the 100 back, Lucia Muratori in the 100 breaststroke and Belle Eeingenburg in the 100 breaststroke.
KV’s three relay teams also turned in PRs, including Rushmore, Eeingenburg, West and Oliver in the 200 medley (6th overall); Rushmore, Barrera, Santaguida and Oliver in the 200 freestyle (5th); and West, Santaguida, Rushmore and Oliver in the 400 free (5th).
Chesterton won the meet with 518 points, followed by Valpo, LaPorte, Michigan City, Hobart and KV (135).