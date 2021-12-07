LAFAYETTE — Rensselaer Central’s first appearance in the IU Health Hoops Classic last week didn’t go as the Bombers had hoped.
RCHS (1-3) finished eighth among the eight teams competing, losing to Lafayette Harrison, Benton Central and McCutcheon.
On Dec. 3, the Bombers fell short against BC, losing 55-49. The Bison rallied from a 41-39 deficit in the third period, outscoring the Bombers, 16-9, in the final quarter.
Blake Buchanan led the winners with 22 points. He hit 9 of 15 shots including three 3-pointers and added five rebounds and two steals. Teammate Joe Widmer added 12 points with three 3-pointers and Dawson Brock had four steals.
The Bison (3-1) would rout Twin Lakes in a battle for fifth place on Saturday afternoon. The Bombers, meanwhile, would lose the seventh-place game to McCutcheon by a 58-45 final.
RCHS trailed 17-6 after the first period and couldn’t recover. It trailed 31-18 at halftime.
Eli Swank led McCutcheon (2-2) with 21 points, hitting 7 of 11 shots from the floor. He added five rebounds and four assists.
Landon Waeltz had 18 points on 8 of 12 shooting and he and Swank combined for four of the team’s five 3-point baskets.
The Bombers will look to snap their three-game skid when they visit North White on Friday night. RCHS will stay in White County on Saturday when it faces Twin Lakes in a Hoosier Conference opener.