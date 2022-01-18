RUSSIAVILLE — Mason Stanley, Lakin Webb and Jordan Cree won their divisions at the annual Hoosier Conference wrestling meet at Western High School on Saturday, Jan. 15.
Stanley, a junior, improved to 30-5 with a pin of Western’s Liam Bumgardner (4-4) in 2 minutes, 19 seconds to claim the 132-pound weight division. One match later, Webb won a 138-pound title in thrilling fashion, beating West Lafayette’s Jordan Lear in overtime.
The win gives Webb, a senior, a 30-5 mark, while Lear lost for just the fifth time this season. He falls to 32-5 on the year.
Cree, meanwhile, dominated the 220-pound weight division, capping the day with a 12-6 decision over Hamilton Heights’ Josh Brown (27-6) in the finals. Cree, a junior, owns a 30-4 mark.
Rensselaer’s three wins was third to Western’s five championship titles and Hamilton Heights’ four. The Bombers finished third in the team race with 210.5 points behind champion Western (255) and Hamilton Heights (236.5), with West Lafayette, Cass and Benton Central placing fourth through sixth.
Tipton was seventh, followed by Lafayette Central Catholic and Northwestern. Twin Lakes was unable to compete due to COVID issues.
Junior Trenton Simmons had a runner-up finish at 182 pounds for RCHS coach Hunter Hickman and his staff. Simmons fell in the finals to Evan Tilton of Hamilton Heights to fall to 25-12 overall. Tilton remained unbeaten at 36-0.
Third-place finishers for RCHS included Caleb Oliver at 120 pounds where he beat West Lafayette’s Ross Kaplan by a 9-0 major decision to improve to 6-2; Larz Hughes (32-6) at 145 pounds where he decisioned Jansen Slate of Northwestern, 8-2, in the consolation match; Diego Hernandez-Reyes (8-5) in the 152 weight division where he beat Conner Hamilton of Hamilton Heights (20-8) by a 7-3 decision in the consolation match; Andrew Ball (19-13) at 170 pounds where he beat Jimmy Lacey of Hamilton Heights (22-10) by pin; and Hunter Crabtree (8-16) at 195 where he pinned Andy Lienemann (23-14) in 3 minutes.
Avery Stanley, a freshman, was fourth at 126 pounds and owns a 24-16 mark in his first season, and senior Ryan Crews (24-14) placed fourth at 160 pounds. Rachel Dunlap was fifth at 106 pounds to improve to 9-13.