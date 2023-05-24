RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central capped its regular season by winning five of its last seven games, including a doubleheader sweep of visiting Tri-County on Saturday, May 20.
The Bombers (9-11) held on for a 6-5 victory in game one before dominating game two by a 10-1 final.
In game one, the Bombers collected 12 hits, including a three-run home run by senior Ethan Pickering in the first inning. It came after an RBI single by Colton Metzger.
Pickering finished 2 for 3 with four RBIs and a run scored.
Tri-County (13-10) did rally to tie the game in the fourth, but Rensselaer scored two runs in the fifth to take a 6-4 lead. The Cavaliers pulled within a run with a run in the top of the sixth inning, but couldn’t complete the comeback.
The Bombers had four extra-base hits, including Pickering’s blast. Brayson Jones, Colton Metzger and Tommy Boyles had doubles.
Metzger had three hits in three at-bats for the winners. Boyles and Johns had two hits each and Cohen Craig, Dillan Simmons and Logan Metzger added a hit each.
Danny Marlow got the start for RCHS, allowing three earned runs on 11 hits over six innings. He struck out two and walked four.
Johns struck out one in his one inning of relief.
For TCHS, Jake Nevitt went the distance, allowing six runs on 12 hits. He struck out two and walked two.
Garrett Schneider was 3 for 3 with a pair of RBIs for the Cavaliers and Tyler Vandeveer had two hits.Tyler Burns, Koby Bahler, Connor Ross, Noah Pratt, Noah Dahlenburg and Nevitt had singles.
Meanwhile, Craig baffled TC hitters in a complete-game performance in game two. He allowed one run on six hits with three strikeouts and two walks.
The Bombers played a flawless defensive game to frustrate a normally potent Cavaliers’ offense.
Nevitt had a triple for Tri-County — which finished tied atop the Midwest Conference standings with North Newton this spring — and Dahlenburg was 2 for 2. Eric Zarse had an RBI single and Bahler and Pratt had hits.
Ross suffered the loss, allowing eight runs on 12 hits over 3 1/3 innings. He struck out three and walked three.
Dalton Wilson earned a rare start at third base for the Bombers and finished 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Pickering also had three hits and drove in a pair of runs with a double and Colton Metzger and Johns had doubles.
Boyles was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Craig was 2 for 3 with two runs scored.
Simmons, DJ Hanford and Logan Metzger added singles.
• On Wednesday, the Bombers hosted Lowell, which used a seven-run fourth inning to take command in a 12-3 victory.
RCHS scored all three of its runs in the fourth, with Drew Cain collecting an RBI single. He was one of six players with hits, with Colton Metzger, Craig, Pickering and Caden Webb adding singles.
Colton Metzger suffered the loss, allowing eight runs on five hits through 3 1/3 innings. He struck out two and walked one.
Kougars drop season finale to LaPorte
LaPORTE — Kankakee Valley managed just two hits while allowing just one to LaPorte in losing 1-0 in its regular season finale on the road Friday, May 19.
Alex Barr and Caden Vanderhere had hits for KV, which finished with a winning record (16-11) for the first time since 2011 despite the loss.
Spencer Childers got the start on the mound, allowing a hit and a run over 5 1/3 innings. He struck out three and walked seven.
Vanderhere pitched 2/3 hitless innings, striking out one.
Senior Night fanfare for Kougars vs. Portage
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley serenaded its senior class then delivered a 6-3 win over Portage on May 18.
The Kougars erased Portage’s 2-0 lead with a five-run third inning. They added a single run in the fourth for a 5-2 lead.
Andrew Parker picked up the victory, allowed no earned runs on six hits with five strikeouts. He went five innings before turning the game over to Dylan Holmes who struck out one in his one inning.
Colton Pribyl also pitched an inning, allowing a hit with two strikeouts.
Alex Barr led the offensive attack with a 3 for 3 outing, which including two doubles and three RBIs. Pribyl added two hits and an RBI and Caden Vanderhere, Ryan Misch and Evan Kendall added doubles.
Holmes also had a hit.
TC holds off Frontier to clinch share of MWC
CHALMERS — Tri-County clinched a share of the Midwest Conference baseball title with a thrilling 3-2 victory over rival Frontier on May 18.
The Cavaliers, who finished 12-2 in league play to tie North Newton for the MWC crown, built a 3-0 lead through six-plus innings before the Falcons scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to close within a run.
Frontier (14-11, 10-4), which handed the Cavs their second MWC loss two days earlier in a 14-13 slugfest, had the tying run on base when Tri-County recorded the game’s final out.
Senior Tyler Vandeveer went the distance for TC, allowing two earned runs on five hits with eight strikeouts. He walked one.
Drew Woods had an RBI triple in the seventh and scored on an RBI groundout by Jason Newton.
The Cavaliers managed to collect nine hits, with Jake Nevitt lacing a double. Tyler Burns was 3 for 4 with a pair of RBIs and Vandeveer, Connor Ross, Garrett Schneider, Noah Dahlenburg and JP Schemerhorn had singles.
Prep Boys Golf
Bombers sizzle on Senior Night at CCGC
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central had three golfers shoot 40 or better in capping its 9-hole season with a 158-215 rout of Pioneer on May 15. The team’s five seniors were honored prior to the match.
Senior Zach Geleott shot a 38 to earn medalist honors, while senior Harrison Odle carded a 39. Carter Drone, another senior, shot a 40.
Junior Brayden Muschett had a 41 to cap the scoring and senior Wrigley Porter closed the match with a 49.
The junior varsity team also enjoyed a sold round of golf, with Elijah Armold shooting a 49 in a win. Senior Hayden Warne had a season-low 9-hole score of 51 and Darius Lapsley and Chase Van Meter had 57s. Nevan Odle fired a 59.
Kougars place 4th at conference meet
SCHERERVILLE — Kankakee Valley had four golfers shoot under 100 in finishing fifth in the team standings at the Northwest Crossroads Conference Meet at Sherwood Golf Course on Tuesday.
Austin Van Loon had a 90 to lead the Kougars, with Gabe Kistler and Aaron Rhoades carding 93s. KV also counted Logan Burke’s 98, giving the Kougars a 374.
Munster won the team title with a 307, followed by Andrean and Highland.
On Wednesday,. May 17, the Kougars dropped a 162-192 result to Illiana Christian at Sandy Pines.
Burke shot a 47 to lead KV, which counted scores by Kistler (48), Rhoades (48) and Van Loon (49). Jakob Van Blaircom shot a 52.
Prep Softball
Kougars 10-run Pioneer in season finale
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley used a nine-run fourth inning to complete its 16-6 rout of visiting Pioneer Friday, May 19 in the season finale for both teams.
The Kougars (13-16) managed 17 hits, with Sara Erb going 4 for 4 with a pair of RBIs and three runs scored. Jillian Swart had two hits, three RBIs and scored four runs and Danielle Gidley, Elyse Starr and Kayla Schantz had two hits each.
Pitchers Starr, Jocelyn Peal and Aubrey Hanger combined for a six-hitter with four strikeouts. Hanger got the victory.
Pioneer ends the regular season at 15-14.
On Wednesday, KVHS fell behind 9-0 after three innings and couldn’t recover in a 10-0 five-inning loss to host Hebron.
It was the 24th win in 27 games for the Hawks, who are ranked No. 4 in the state Class 2A polls.
The Kougars were limited to two hits, with Swart and Sara Erb collecting singles. KV committed five errors.
Hebron managed 11 hits, including an RBI.single in its final at-bat for a walk-off 10-run finish.
Hebron 10-runs Bombers, 16-4, at home.
HEBRON — First-inning home runs by Molly Friel and Addison Toczek paved the way for No. 4 ranked Hebron’s 16-4 rout of Rensselaer Central on May 18.
Kami Davis suffered the loss, allowing nine runs on eight hits over one inning of work. She allowed a walk.
Offensively, Kali Northcutt had two hits for RCHS.
On Tuesday, May 16, the Bombers beat North White for the second time this season, jumping ahead early in a 7-4 victory.
Northcutt had a strong pitching performance, striking out 12 over seven innings. She allowed a run on four hits with one walk.
The Bombers managed just four hits, with Faith Van Houten and Kylie Spencer collecting two each. Spencer had a double.
Prep Girls’ Tennis
Bombers, Kougars out early at Crown Point
CROWN POINT — Girls’ tennis teams from Rensselaer Central and Kankakee Valley had their season come to an end last week at the Crown Point Sectional.
The Kougars fell in round one to Illiana Christian by a 5-0 score. Rensselaer Central, meanwhile, got a first-round bye and played Lowell last Thursday, losing 4-1.
RCHS won the first set in three of its five matches before the Red Devils mounted a comeback. Rensselaer’s lone victory came at No. 2 singles with Gabby Gallegos outlasting her opponent.
RCHS coach Ernest Watson recognized the effort of his two seniors, Lola Chamness and Kaylei Lank, this season.
Lowell faced Crown Point for the sectional title, with the host Bulldogs winning another title by a 4-1 decision.