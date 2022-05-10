WEST LAFAYETTE — Rensselaer Central’s track and field teams had a number of top five finishes to claim a pair of fifth-place finishes at the talent-laden Hoosier Conference Meet at West Lafayette on Monday, May 9.
The boys’ team — propelled by an all-conference finish by its 4-by-800-meter relay team of Tristen Wuethrich, Trey Maciejewski, Jacob Partin and Dalton Henry — was fifth with 55.5 points. Team champion West Lafayette had 120 points, followed by Northwestern (76), Hamilton Heights (61), Twin Lakes (57) and the Bombers.
Lewis Cass, Benton Central, Tipton, Western and Lafayette Central Catholic also scored.
The girls’ team had 63.5 points and got a meet-best second-place finish from sophomore Grace Healey in the long jump. She leaped a season-best 15 feet, 7 1/4 inches to earn all-conference honors.
Benton Central surprised West Lafayette by winning the girls’ team title with 124 points. The Red Devils were just two points behind at 122, with Northwestern (76.5) third and Hamilton Heights (74.5) fourth.
In the boys’ race, the Bombers’ 4-by-800 team finished second overall in 8 minutes, 38 seconds. Senior Hayden Box’s pole vault height of 11 feet, 6 inches produced a third-place finish for the Bombers, with Jack Jordan vaulting 11 feet, a personal best, for fifth overall.
Jordan Cree’s toss of 43-11 was fourth-best in the shot-put and Bryan Camarena was eighth with a throw of 40-5. Camarena also placed fifth in the discus at 138-7, beating Cree, who was seventh with a throw of 136-1.
Junior Nolan Potts was sixth in the high jump at 5-6 and Broc Beier finished 11th at 5-2.
Wuethrich finished fourth in the 1,600-meter run in 4:46 and contributed to the 4-by-400 relay team’s third-place finish. He was joined by Potts, Steven Carrera and Henry to record a time of 3:41.
Henry was fourth in the 400 meters in 53.63 and added a sixth in the 200 dash in 24.49; Kolton Ploughe was ninth in the 300 hurdles; and Tom VanHoose was seventh in the 3,200 meters in 10:55.
Senior Amzie Maienbrook had a strong meet for the Bombers, finishing seventh in the 1,600 run in 5:51.61 and adding a fourth in the 3,200 meters in 12:30.90. She was also the starting leg on the fifth-place 4-by-800 relay team that included Solcy Sanchez, Delaney Koebcke and Rheannon Pinkerman.
Lydia Redlin unleashed a personal-best 105-3 to place third in the discus (with teammate Libby Dixon eighth) and added a sixth in the shot-put at 29-3 1/4.
Senior Kaylee Tiede-Souza challenged for the high jump title, settling for third place by clearing the bar at 5 feet. Teammate Ariel Manns was fourth at 4-10.
Senior Bethany Michal scored valuable points for RCHS by placing ninth in the long jump (14 feet), sixth in the 100-meter dash (13.61) and fourth in the 300 hurdles (52.14).
Michal also anchored the 4-by-100 team that finished fifth. Other team members included Gracie Castle, Healey and Taylor Jordan.
Healey added a seventh in the 200 dash in 27.81, Dixon was sixth and Emma Sinn seventh in the pole vault, and the 4-by-400 team of Brooklyn Bilyeu, Jordan, Sinn and Audrey Davisson was fourth in 4:39.13.