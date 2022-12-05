LAFAYETTE — For the second straight game, Rensselaer Central had a shot at putting itself in position to win its second IU Health Hoops Classic contest in Lafayette Saturday.
But a 3-point try at the buzzer hit off the back iron in the Bombers’ 63-60 loss to West Lafayette in a battle for third place at Lafayette Jeff High School.
On Friday night, the Bombers (3-2) had a chance at reaching the championship game of the Classic with a 3-point shot against Benton Central. It, too, hit the back of the rim at the buzzer, pushing RCHS into the consolation game instead.
The Bombers fell behind 33-27 at halftime against the Red Devils and trailed 48-40 after three quarters. But they pulled within a possession of Westside behind a strong fourth to give them a shot at tying the game.
West Lafayette finished third in the eight-team Classic, with Harrison (4-0) beating Benton Central, 63-38, for the championship Saturday night. It was the first loss in five games for the Bison.
Rensselaer got a game-high 23 points from senior Colby Chapman in its loss to the Red Devils, who improve to 2-1. Sophomore Corbin Mathew added 15 points.
RCHS will return to action this Friday when it hosts North White with a 5:30 p.m. JV tip. The Bombers will play Twin Lakes on Saturday with the JV game to start at 5:34 p.m.
The Bombers dominated the Indians, 57-43, in the first round of the IU Health Hoops Classic on Nov. 29.