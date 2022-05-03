DeMOTTE — Rensselaer Central’s boys’ golf team had four golfers break 100 to place seventh overall at the annual Kankakee Valley Invitational at Sandy Pines Golf Club on Saturday, April 30.
The Bombers shot a 378, finishing behind a string of solid Northwest Indiana squads that includes winner Lake Central (328), Munster (340) and Andrean (346). Boone Grove, Crown Point and LaPorte also finished ahead of the Bombers, who were led on the scorecard by junior Zach Geleott’s round of 90.
Junior Harrison Odle shot a 91 and sophomore Carter Drone had his best 18-hole score of the year at 98. Senior Zach Hillen capped the scoring with a 99.
Senior Ky Risner’s 107 was the kick-out score.
Seventeen schools competed in the event, with host Kankakee Valley finishing tied for ninth overall with a score of 382. South Newton was 16th at 470.
Senior Drew Andree was the top scorer for the Kougars, firing an 87 on the par-72 layout. Gabe Kistler followed with a 95, Caleb Swallow shot a 98 and Logan Burke fired a 102.
Aaron Rhoades led KV’s second team with a 90.
Kougars fall in dual meet to Boone
VALPARAISO — Kankakee Valley senior Drew Andree shot a 40, but it wasn’t enough to lead the Kougars in their 167-183 loss to Boone Grove at the Lakes of Four Seasons golf course on Monday, May 2.
Caleb Swallow followed Andree with a 46 and Gabe Kistler shot a 47. Logan Burke rounded out the scoring with a 50.
KV will take some time off before host Northwest Crossroads Conference foe Munster at Sandy Pines on Thursday.