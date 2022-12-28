RENSSELAER — A two-week layoff did little for Rensselaer Central’s offense on Tuesday, Dec. 27 as the Bombers were stuck in neutral against Boone Grove at Joe Burvan Gymnasium.
The Bombers hit just 4 of 12 shots in the first quarter and didn’t reach double figures in the first eight minutes until the final seconds of the period when senior Colby Chapman made a steal and a lay-up for a 10-7 lead.
Chapman’s play in the second quarter re-energized the Bombers, who hit 7 of 13 shots in the period and took a double-digit lead (25-15) into the locker room in pulling away for a 49-37 victory.
Chapman had nine of his game-high 17 points in the second quarter. He also sparked a defensive effort that held the Wolves (2-4) to 5 of 19 shooting in the first half.
Senior Tristen Wuethrich, who added 11 points for RCHS, had nine of his team’s 17 points in the third period in pushing Rensselaer’s lead into the 20s. The Bombers (6-3) entered the fourth quarter with a 42-20 lead.
At around the 4-minute mark of the fourth quarter, RCHS coach Chad Pulver pulled the starters to insert his reserves. The Bombers were outscored, 17-7, in the fourth as Boone made a push to get the host’s lead into single figures.
Seven players scored for the Bombers, who lost sophomore starter Corbin Mathew to an injury early in the first period. Rensselaer struggled to gain any footing after the injury as Pulver looked for the right combinations to get the offense back on track.
Jack Stevens had 13 points for the Wolves, who finished 2 of 12 in the third quarter for five points in the third period. Corey Noonan and Hunter Noonan added 10 points each for Boone.
The Bombers won despite hitting just 3 of 12 free throws in the game.
RCHS will have another long lay-off before traveling to Lafayette Central Catholic on Jan. 7. Boone Grove will face Bowman Academy at home on Friday, Dec. 30.