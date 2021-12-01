Hoops classic

LAFAYETTE — Lafayette Harrison utilized its height and athleticism to subdue Rensselaer Central, 72-40, in an IU Health Hoops Classic opener in West Lafayette on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

The loss drops the Bombers (1-1) into the loser’s bracket where they will face Benton Central (1-1) on Friday, Dec. 3 at 5 p.m., CST. The rest of the tournament will be held at Lafayette Jeff.

Benton Central fell to West Lafayette, 54-51, in its tournament opener on Nov. 30.

In other games Tuesday, Lafayette Central Catholic held off Twin Lakes, 71-63, and Jeff routed McCutcheon, 63-41.

Should the Bombers win Friday, they will play for fifth place on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m., CST. A loss would put them in the seventh-place game at 12 p.m., CST.

This is RCHS’s first year competing in the tournament. The Bombers replace Frankfort, which was one of the original members of the event.

