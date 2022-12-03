LAFAYETTE — Rensselaer Central recovered from a slow start, but couldn’t hold a lead late in falling 57-55 in overtime to Benton Central in a semifinal match-up at the IU Health Hoops Classic at Lafayette McCutcheon Friday night, Dec. 2.
The Bombers (3-1) fell behind 10-5 in the first period and trailed 22-17 at halftime. But they used a 16-9 advantage in the third to set up a back-and-forth fourth quarter.
The Bison managed to tie the game before regulation and outscored RCHS, 7-5, in the overtime period to advance to the tournament’s championship game. It will be BC’s first appearance in a Classic final since 2003 when it won the inaugural event.
The Bison (4-0) will face Lafayette Harrison, which edged West Lafayette, 60-53, in overtime in Friday’s second game at Harrison.
Senior Colby Chapman had 18 points to lead the Bombers and backcourt mate Tristen Wuethrich added 15 points. Junior Kadyn Rowland had 11 points off the bench.
Hunter Sisson had a game-high 27 points and 12 rebounds for the Bison. Dawson Brock added 15 points and eight boards.
Rensselaer had the game’s final shot, but a 3-point attempt hit off the back iron and bounced away at the buzzer.
The Bombers will face West Lafayette for third place Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m., CST, at Lafayette Jeff’s Crawley Center. Harrison and Benton Central will play for the tournament trophy at around 6 p.m., CST.
Twin Lakes will play Lafayette Central Catholic for seventh place at 12 p.m., CST, with McCutcheon and Jeff to square off at 2 p.m., CST, in the fifth-place game.
This is RCHS’s second year in the tournament.
In other games involving local teams, Hebron beat North Newton, 42-28, and South Newton fell to Seeger, 64-30. Rossville beat Tri-County, 67-42, and Argos held off West Central, 67-57.