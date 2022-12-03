Bombers put 3 in double figures

RCHS senior Tristen Wuethrich (right) had 15 points in his team's OT loss to Benton Central Friday in Lafayette.

 By HARLEY TOMLINSON

LAFAYETTE — Rensselaer Central recovered from a slow start, but couldn’t hold a lead late in falling 57-55 in overtime to Benton Central in a semifinal match-up at the IU Health Hoops Classic at Lafayette McCutcheon Friday night, Dec. 2.

The Bombers (3-1) fell behind 10-5 in the first period and trailed 22-17 at halftime. But they used a 16-9 advantage in the third to set up a back-and-forth fourth quarter.

