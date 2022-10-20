RENSSELAER — West Lafayette is the overwhelming favorite to win a Class 3A sectional title again next month.
But Hanover Central, as well as Rensselaer Central, aspire to serve as stumbling blocks in Westside’s expected path to the championship, which is set for Nov. 4.
Hanover, ranked No. 5 in the Class 3A poll, will visit Rensselaer Central for the first ever meeting between the two schools on Friday night. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m.
The Wildcats (9-0) feature an offense that is nearly as explosive as West Lafayette’s. They run a similar fast-paced system which highlights the talents of senior running back Kyle Haessly and senior wide receiver Gannon Howes.
“We’ve got to control their big plays,” Bombers coach Chris Meeks said. “They have big-play athletes. The Howes kid is extremely quick. He can run jet sweeps with the ball. He can streak down the field. We need to know where he’s at at all times.”
Haessly has rushed for 1,078 yards and 25 touchdowns and Howes has 10 TD catches for 662 yards. The quarterback duo of Matt Koontz, a junior, and senior Tony Bartolomeo have combined for over 1,200 yards, with Koontz completing 41 of 73 passes for 721 yards and 13 scores.
He has just one interception.
“Looking at them on film, they are extremely athletic,” Meeks said. They are very quick. They have outstanding size up front. They have 16 seniors. People can look at their schedule and say they don’t play a great schedule, but the film doesn’t lie. They have great athletes and play with a great confidence level. They’re very good.”
Rensselaer’s strength lies in its running game. The Bombers have generated 1,991 yards on the ground with 28 touchdowns.
Despite a move to tight end midway through the season, junior Kadyn Rowland continues to lead the team in rushing with 621 yards on 101 carries and 11 touchdowns.
Sophomore Diego Hernandez-Reyes, who has become the team’s primary back due to his quickness and ability to make defenders miss, has gained 513 yards on 73 carries with nine scores.
“We have to control the ball,” Meeks said. “Their defense likes to come down hill. Their secondary is phenomenal. Teams have struggled to throw the ball against them all year. We’re going to have to be able to run the ball. That’s what we do.”
Sophomore quarterback Corbin Mathew has completed 27 of 55 passes for 477 yards with two touchdowns. He has been picked off three times.
Defensively, the Wildcats have allowed just five touchdowns on the season. They have an average winning margin of 45 points and shut out previously unbeaten and state ranked Calumet last week (42-0).
The Bombers’ four losses have come against formidable foes, including Westside, Hamilton Heights, Lafayette Central Catholic and Lewis Cass, which beat RCHS in a Hoosier Conference Crossover game last week.
All four teams earned votes in state polls this season, with West Lafayette currently ranked No. 1 in Class 3A.
Hanover has been among the top 10 all season long.
“It’s a tough first game. It will be very challenging. I like the face it’s at home. I do think we play a very tough schedule, so that should prepare us. We’re going to have to play very well,” Meeks said.
Getting off to a solid start will be imperative for the Bombers, who will need to slow Hanover’s no-huddle offense.
“Our last three games, teams scored on us in their first series,” Meeks said. “We can’t allow that to happen. We’ve got to make something positive happen on our end; put some doubt in their minds.”
Rensselaer opened the season with three straight wins, but have gone 2-4 since. Meeks said he has yet to see a complete game from his young squad.
“The thing is we’ve got a lot of kids that bypassed JV football and went to varsity football,” he said. “We’re striving to get that next level and we’re doing it with a lot of sophomores. We’ve got a freshman starting on defense. We’ve gone through some growing pains, but I’m hopeful we’ll have that perfect game and hit our stride and get to our potential.”