RENSSELAER — North Newton’s big plays against South Newton last week has the Rensselaer Central football staff on alert.
The Spartans had six plays cover 40 or more yards, including a pair of 80-yard touchdown runs by sophomore quarterback Evan Gagnon and senior tailback Brandon Schoon and two punt returns for scores by sophomore Lane Zander. North Newton cruised to a 45-8 victory.
Bombers coach Chris Meeks said Gagnon, who steps into the quarterback role vacated with the graduation of Austin Goddard, presents problems with his legs and his arm.
“He’s a nice athlete,” Meeks said. “He’s a kid that can run and throw. They have two running backs. One’s a pounder (Kaydn Rowland) (Brandon Schoon) and the other is more of a speed kid, so they have two threats in the backfield.”
Gagnon didn’t have throw much last Friday in assistant coach Sam Zachery’s offensive scheme. He is expected to showcase all of his talents this week.
“The only thing he lacks is experience in the quarterback position, but that will come in due time,” Meeks said. “His athleticism poses a problem. And he’s very competitive.”
Meeks felt the Spartans’ defense played particularly well all night, holding the Rebels to one score in the first half.
“Their offense struggled a bit in the beginning,” Meeks said. ”It was a one-touchdown game with about two minutes to go before half and then they kind of exploded.”
North Newton’s offensive line, meanwhile, has several veterans back, including senior three-year starter Matthew Berry.
Look for the game to be another battle in the trenches. The Bombers got a strong push on offense and defense in its 41-17 win over Kankakee Valley last week.
Senior back Dylan Kidd rushed for 211 yards with three touchdowns and the Bombers managed over 350 yards of offense.
Defensively, three players finished double digits in tackles.
“I thought our offensive and defensive line play was very good,” Meeks said. “I thought they opened up some nice holes for Dylan on offense and it’s great to see us get second- and third-level blocks; not just at the point of attack but downfield.”
The Bombers showed great intensity early in putting KV back on its heels early.
“We did a lot of things well,” Meeks said. “I liked how we played hard. A lot of kids never came off the field. We’re not out of shape, but your body can only drain so much water. I thought our trainer was an MVP Friday night keeping those kids hydrated.”
Leading 20-10 at halftime, RCHS allowed just one score in the second half against a KV squad that will only improve as the season progresses.
“I thought defensively, we gave up some yards, but we didn’t give up the big play,” Meeks said in assessing last week’s performance. “It starts with our offensive and defensive lines. They’ve been like that in June, July and August and now it’s carrying on into the regular season. As long as they play like that, our offense should churn out some yards and our defense should make some big plays.”
Though the Bombers own a 29-game win streak against the Spartans — last losing a game in the series in 1993 — Meeks said his teams have struggled when visiting Morocco.
“There are times we’ve went over there and played very well and there’s times when we went over there and it was a dogfight for 48 minutes,” he said. “We’re anticipating a tough game Friday.”