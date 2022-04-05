OXFORD — The cold weather did little to cool off the bats used by Hoosier Conference rivals Rensselaer Central and Benton Central Monday night.
The teams combined for 27 runs and 28 hits in Rensselaer’s 14-13 road victory in extra innings. It was the season opener for both teams.
The Bombers scored two runs in the top of the seventh to knot the score at 13-13 and had a run in the top of the 10th that proved to be the game winner.
RCHS tagged six Bison pitchers for 13 hits, including three each by seniors Teagan Brown and Lakin Webb. Brown drove in four runs, scored two runs and had a pair of doubles and Webb had a double and scored three runs.
Senior Austin Francis was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI and Jacob Pickering, another senior, added a double.
The Bombers also swiped nine bases, including three by Brown.
Francis got the start for RCHS, allowing seven runs on five hits over 2 2/3 innings of work. He struggled to find the zone, walking six batters and finishing with a strikeout.
Pickering went 4 1/3 innings, allowing five runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and two walks and winning pitcher Kenseth Johns, a senior, struck out six batters over 3 innings of work. He allowed three hits.
The Bombers led 11-10 through five-plus innings before the Bison scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 13-11 lead.
RCHS, however, answered with two runs in its final at-bat in regulation to send the game into extra innings.
Brylan Hedden finished 4 of 6 at the plate for the Bison, with all four hits doubles. He added an RBI.
Tyler Klemme added three hits with a double and three RBIs. He also scored two runs and Justin Tucker had two hits with an RBI double snd two scores scored.
Adrian Torres was 2 for 5 with two RBIs for BC.