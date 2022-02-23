RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central was looking to slow the Hoosier Conference East Division’s dominance in the Crossover series on Saturday.
The East Division already had a 4-0 record in the series, with Western beating Lafayette Central Catholic (45-39) for first place and Tipton handing Twin Lakes a 74-59 loss for third.
Hamilton Heights (66-64 vs. Benton Central) and Lewis Cass (46-33 vs. West Lafayette) were also winners for the East Division.
But in their game for seventh place against Northwestern on Feb. 19, the Bombers (9-12) failed to keep pace with the Tigers (9-10) in a 58-51 loss at Joe Burvan Gymnasium. That gives the East Division a 5-0 mark against West Division opponents, the first time that has happened since the Crossover series began seven years ago.
Northwestern caught fire early, hitting four straight shots to open the game. The Tigers were 8 of 14 from the field in the first quarter to take a 13-10 lead and extended their lead to 31-27 by halftime.
They never trailed in the second half, though the Bombers pulled within a possession four times. Northwestern big man Eli Edwards (6-foot-5) made sure the lead held up, knocking down a pair of free throws with under 30 seconds left for a 58-48 lead.
Edwards finished with a game-high 18 points on 7 of 11 shooting. He added nine rebounds.
Teammate Mario Reed added 13 points and Cayden Greer had 11 points, including three of his team’s six 3-pointers.
Junior Colby Chapman had 15 points for RCHS. He had nine points in the first half and added nine rebounds.
Senior teammate Brody Chamness had 10 points and senior Tate Drone added eight.
Bombers cruise past Lowell to snap skid0
LOWELL — Rensselaer Central snapped a four-game skid with its 61-31 rout of Lowell on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at the Pit.
The Red Devils (0-22) managed just 13 points in the game’s final three quarters. They were outscored 44-13 over that stretch after taking an 18-17 lead in the first quarter.
Senior Tate Drone had a game-high 18 points for the winners, with fellow senior Brody Chamness adding 14.
Colby Chapman, a junior guard, had 11 points and a total of nine Bombers scored in the game.
RCHS will face Winamac on the road on Friday, Feb. 25.
Mikash miracle shot gives KV
last second win
By Tom Sparks
KVPN Correspondent
WHEATFIELD — It looked like a sure addition to the loss column for the Kankakee Valley boys’ basketball team in its game with visiting Hanover Central Wildcats Saturday night.
After all, the Kougars had trailed literally every moment of the game. They trailed by as much as 16 points at one point in the game and were never within 10 until the fourth quarter when senior standout Nick Mikash turned into Superman, scoring 16 of his eventual 20 points in the game and showing what leadership is all about.
Even with those heroics, the Kats had dug themselves such a deep hole that it wasn’t until 2:49 was left in the game that they pulled within four points. Mikash’s intensity sparked a defensive onslaught by KV that caused Hanover to stumble.
After a travel call on a trapped Wildcat, the ball was inbounded to Mikash, who again scored to pull the Kougars within two. A foul put HC’s Cole Hernandez at the line where he missed the front end of two shots pulling them back up by three with just over two minutes left.
Luke Andree quickly netted the ball for KV getting them within one at 52-51. Hanover then attempted a game of keep-away to wind down the clock, but the Kougars were able to foul senior Nick Holden, who also missed the front end of two free-throws, making the margin again one basket.
Mikash drove the lane but was called for a charge. With 1:41 left, the Wildcats had the ball but Mikash was able to snag the steal and drive for an uncontested layup, locking the game at 53 all with 48 seconds left.
Hanover tried to seal the game with its own drive for a layup but also got called for a charge, giving KV one last chance with mere seconds left. Colton Pribyl quickly brought the ball up the court, dishing it off to Will Sampson, who fired a hard pass to Mikash under the basket. The pass was blocked and Mikash crashed to the floor, leaving Luke Andree to take what should have been the last shot.
Andree’s shot clanked off the left side of the rim and Mikash was able to tip it up with his left hand where it kissed the backboard and dropped through the hoop as time elapsed.
KV pulled out an improbable 55-53 win, leaving Hanover stunned as the entire Kougar student section poured out onto the floor like they had just won the sectional.
After the game, Mikash, in his low-key manner said, “I wasn’t even sure it counted.”
As for his heroics in the fourth, “I was just trying to get everyone energized. Guys were getting annoyed with misses and foul calls and I just wanted to get us back on track and focused.”
Mikash would lead all scoring with 20 points, while Andree ended up with 14. The normally prolific Cam Webster notched 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.
For the Wildcats Hernandez led with 19 and was the only HC player in double digits.
Smart’s double-double leads Spartans past Rebels
KENTLAND — South Newton fell for just the second time in nine meetings with rival North Newton on Saturday, losing by a 44-36 final to the Spartans.
The loss spoiled the Rebels’ senior night. Prior to the game, the South Newton boys’ basketball program honored seniors Garrett Sammons, Cy Sammons, Kayden Cruz, Dawson Cadle and Will Smart.
It was the second straight year in which the Rebels (8-12) fell to North Newton. South Newton won seven straight games in the series from 2014-2020.
Smart had a double-double for the Rebels, scoring 12 points and collecting 10 rebounds. He added two blocks.
Cruz had 11 points with six rebounds and three steals and Cy Sammons added seven points with three steals.
The Rebels’ JV squad rolled to a 49-18 win prior to the varsity contest. Sophomore Evyn Krug had 20 points in the win and teammate Chayse Stillabower added 11.
On Monday, Feb. 21, the Rebels dropped a 58-47 decision to host Faith Christian.
Cy Sammons led his team in scoring with 13 points. He added six rebounds and two assists. Cruz had 10 points, six assists and four boards and Garrett Sammons had eight points and two assists.
It was the fourth straight loss for the Rebels.
South Newton’s JV squad also suffered a 40-21 loss to the Eagles. Stillabower had six points and Krug added five.
North Newton gives up lead at River Forest
HOBART TWP. — North Newton was unable to hold a halftime lead in losing at River Forest by a 55-50 final on Feb. 15.
The host Ingots (7-11) outscored the Spartans (10-10), 33-26, in the second half to rally from a five-point deficit.
Sophomore Evan Gagnon led North Newton with 21 points on 7 of 11 shooting. He added 12 rebounds and two steals.
Classmate Kadyn Rowland had 12 points and junior Michael Levy chipped in nine.