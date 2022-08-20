WHEATFIELD — Rensselaer Central’s players brought their hard hats, road graders and lunch pails to Kankakee Valley Friday night in the most recent installment of the Cracker Barrel clash.
Once their work was complete, the Bombers totaled 45 running plays, chewed up 250 yards and scored three touchdowns — two by rushing — in a 19-0 dominance of their rivals.
With the victory, RCHS retained the Barrel for the second straight year and sixth in the last seven years.
“We were worried a little about gassing, because we don’t have a lot of depth,” said Chris Meeks of the 182nd win of his career. “But the kids gutted it out. Halftime was a nice time to regroup, get our legs back and refocus. I thought the second quarter, we got out of sync a little bit. But in the second half, we controlled the clock, ran the ball effectively and mixed in the pass when we needed to. I thought we did what we needed to do to be successful.”
Rensselaer scored on three of its six offensive possessions, including two of three in the second half. Junior running back Kadyn Rowland — playing his first game as a Bomber after transferring to RCHS from North Newton where he gained over 1,000 yards in 2021 — scored a pair of 2-yard touchdowns, including the only score of the first half to complete a 71-yard, 9-play drive. His plunge into the heart of KV’s defense with 1:19 in the first quarter and Carter Drone’s subsequent kick gave the Bombers a 7-0 lead.
Rowland’s 32-yard run down the sideline was the big play of the drive. He carried the ball seven times for 61 yards during the drive, which featured nine straight running plays in his team’s double-wing offense.
“You’ve got a lot of misdirection, a lot of eye discipline and read your keys,” said KV first-year coach Kirk Kennedy of defending the Bombers’ offense. “You’ve got to be disciplined in your pursuit because if you overrun it it can lead to some big holes. But if we learn from it, in the long term we get better off.”
Rowland would gain 173 yards on 28 carries with his two scores. The Bombers totaled 256 yards of offense to 178 for the Kougars.
“(Rowland) ran the ball the way we expected him to,” Meeks said. “Early on in June, he was kind of passive learning the offense. You can tell he’s comfortable now.”
Rowland had over 100 rushing yards after absorbing contact Friday.
“How are going to stop anybody when you’re giving up that much yardage after contact? We just got to get better at that and we will,” Kennedy said.
Meeks added of Rowland: “You can tell he’s a weight room junkie. He does not go down on the first hit, and you saw that several times tonight.”
Rensselaer’s defense, meanwhile, stiffened when the Kougars knocked on the Bombers’ back stoop twice in the second quarter. KV had a drive stall out at the Bombers’ 25-yard line and then moved a few yards further to the 22 on another drive that was thwarted by RCHS’s defense.
“A couple times, it looked like they were getting some momentum, but we would step it up defensively and got some stops when we needed to. The ultimate goal was to keep them off the scoreboard and we did that,” Meeks said.
More from this section
KV had its offensive unit on the field to open the second half, but Rensselaer held the Kougars to a three-and-out. The Bombers then put together another scoring drive that essentially led to victory. RCHS marched 67 yards in 10 plays in its first possession of the second half, getting another 2-yard TD run from Rowland with 5:12 left.
Drone’s kick was blocked and the Bombers led 13-0.
On their next possession, the Bombers racked up 14 plays and 76 yards to cap the scoring. Rowland had another big play during this drive, breaking free for a 34-yard jaunt into KV territory.
The drive would end on a 4-yard pass from quarterback Corbin Mathew to Logan Kuiper on a fourth-and-two call from the 4-yard line. A failed two-point conversion run put RCHS up 19-0 with 6:37 left in the game.
The game featured the return of longtime coach Kennedy to Northwest Indiana. Kennedy, who is eight wins shy of 200 for his career, led Lowell to a trio of state finals appearances, winning a 4A title with the Red Devils in 2005.
It also featured the first career starts behind center for two young quarterbacks, with Mathew taking over the offense for the Bombers and Diego Arroyo doing the same for KVHS. Both are sophomores.
Mathew was 3 for 3 through the air for 46 yards and a score.
“In our offense, his job is the manage the offense and he did a good job managing it and made some plays,” Meeks said of Mathew.
The Kougars’ offense was led by Marco Castro, who gained 61 yards on 15 carries. KV’s offense struggled to get the big play all night.
“We just got beat in the trenches tonight,” Kennedy said. “We showed some poor aspects of football like blocking and tackling, but I can’t question their effort. We just didn’t quite have enough tonight. That’s disappointing for us and for our fans who came out to support us. We didn’t deliver, but it’s one game and we’ll get better as a result.”
KV will return to action Aug. 26 when it hosts Wheeler, which lost 22-15 at River Forest Friday night.
“Just get back to work,” Kennedy said of next week’s match-up. “All we can do is be the best KV team we can be. It doesn’t matter who the opponent is. We’ve got to take care of our own house.”
The Bombers will host North Newton in their home opener next Friday. The Spartans (0-1) lost their county rival game against South Newton for the first time in six years Friday night.