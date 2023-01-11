KENTLAND — Rensselaer Central — still stinging from a 10-point loss to Lafayette Central Catholic on Saturday — got out to a big lead early and cruised to a 57-16 rout of host South Newton on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
In a make-up game from last month, the Bombers (7-4) went ahead 18-5 after the first quarter and led 36-12 at halftime. They outscored the Rebels, 21-4, in the second half.
Senior Colby Chapman had a game-high 17 points and backcourt mate Tristen Wuethrich tacked on 10.
The Rebels fell to 0-10 in the first year for coach Ricky Montemayer, who once served as a Bomber assistant.
The Bombers will look to get back on track in the Hoosier Conference when they host West Lafayette (5-6) on Friday at Joe Burvan Gymnasium. The Red Devils beat RCHS, 63-60, in the IU Health Hoops Classic in December.
The Bombers will travel to Kouts (5-5) on Saturday.
RCHS loses first conference game
LAFAYETTE — Despite 26 points from senior guard Colby Chapman, Rensselaer Central’s boys’ basketball team couldn’t overcome a slow start in a 75-65 loss to Hoosier Conference foe Lafayette Central Catholic on Saturday, Jan. 7.
It was the first loss in conference play for RCHS, which has a win over Twin Lakes.
The Bombers pulled within a possession of the Knights on several occasions throughout the second half of Saturday’s contest. But LCC hit clutch foul shots late to pull away.
Besides leading the Bombers in points, Chapman had six rebounds and three assists. Corbin Mathew, a sophomore, added 13 points and senior Nole Marchand had 10 points and five boards.
Senior Tommy Boyles had five steals and senior Tristen Wuethrich — the team’s second leading scorer — was held to just four points, but did contribute three assists.
short vs. Michigan City, lose 48-47
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley put itself in position to pick up a win over visiting Michigan City in an afternoon contest at the Kougar Den Saturday, Jan. 7.
But the Kougars missed a contested shot in the paint at the buzzer to suffer a 48-47 loss to the Wolves, who improved to 9-3 on the season. KV lost its third straight game to fall to 3-8.
The game was tight throughout, with the score tied at 40-40 after three quarters. KV, however, managed just seven points in the final period after scoring 19 in the third to pull even.
Michigan City also struggled from the floor, hitting two field goals in the final eight minutes in scoring eight points.
Sophomore Bobby LaLonde, who was making his second varsity start of the season, led KVHS with 11 points. Senior Hayden Dase added 10 points and junior Jeremiah Jones had nine points.
Junior guard Cam Webster, the team’s top scorer, was held to eight points.