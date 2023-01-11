Bombers

KENTLAND — Rensselaer Central — still stinging from a 10-point loss to Lafayette Central Catholic on Saturday — got out to a big lead early and cruised to a 57-16 rout of host South Newton on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

In a make-up game from last month, the Bombers (7-4) went ahead 18-5 after the first quarter and led 36-12 at halftime. They outscored the Rebels, 21-4, in the second half.

