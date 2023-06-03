LOGANSPORT — Rensselaer Central qualified for a regional meet for the second straight season on Friday, June 2, claiming the third and final bid at the Logansport Sectional.
The Bombers shot a 342, which fell short of the 330 they shot in 2022 at Dykeman Golf Course. They had four golfers break 90, with seniors Harrison Odle and Zach Geleott firing 83s.
Carter Drone, a senior, shot an 87 and junior Brayden Mushett carded an 89. Senior Wrigley Porter had a fifth-man’s score of 91.
Twin Lakes again lapped the field in winning the team title with an impressive 299. The Indians had four golfers among the top five, with Leo Dellinger firing an even-par 70.
He was among four Indians to break 80, including Nick Alexander (74), Jamison Ousley (76) and Jack Kaufman (79).
Fifth man Cole Woodley would have been the No. 1 scorer on many of the other teams after shooting an 85.
Rochester’s John McLachlin had a 76 in leading the Zebras to a runner-up finish in the team standings. They shot a 327 to beat RCHS and host Logansport (355).
The top three teams qualify for the Lake Central Regional, which will be held at DeMotte’s Sandy Pines on Thursday, June 8.
Tri-County was eighth overall, North Newton placed ninth, West Central was 10th and South Newton 11th. Twelve teams brought golfers to Logansport, with 11 scoring.
Tyson Jordon had a 92 for TCHS and teammate Ethan Dreblow fired a 93. Lex Tebo had a 101 for South Newton, Gage Mark shot a 105 for North Newton and Coltin Tarr led West Central with a 100.
Both DeMotte Christian and Kankakee Valley, which competed at Logansport in 2022, were moved to Lake Central’s Palmira Golf Course this spring. The Knights finished seventh with a 341 and KVHS shot a 374 for ninth.
Davis Peterson led DMC with a 75, followed by Arthur Walstra with an 84 and Joshua DeJong with an 89. Jacob Dyke fired a 93.
KV’s top scorer was Aaron Rhoades with an 89. Gabe Kistler (94), Austin Van Loon (95) and Logan Burke (96) also scored for the Kougars.
Peterson, who finished among the top three scorers, was one of three individuals to qualify for regional with his 75.