Bombers have 4 golfers under 90

RCHS senior Zach Geleott tied teammate Harrison Odle for the team's top 18-hole score Friday, both finishing with 83s.

LOGANSPORT — Rensselaer Central qualified for a regional meet for the second straight season on Friday, June 2, claiming the third and final bid at the Logansport Sectional.

The Bombers shot a 342, which fell short of the 330 they shot in 2022 at Dykeman Golf Course. They had four golfers break 90, with seniors Harrison Odle and Zach Geleott firing 83s.

