WHEATFIELD — Rensselaer Central’s boys’ tennis team captured its second straight Kankakee Valley Invitational title on Saturday, Sept. 10, beating the host Kougars and two other teams.
RCHS won all 10 matches against two schools in defending its title.
Winners at singles were Tommy Boyles, Nole Marchand and Colby Chapman. The No. 1 doubles team of Adam Messman and Dalton Wilson won two matches as did the No. 2 team of Devin Olson and Kyle Clouse.
Prep Girls Golf
Bombers 5th at Hoosier Conference
KOKOMO — Rensselaer Central got a solid 18-hole round from sophomore Maggie Hooker in leading the Bombers to a fifth-place finish at the annual Hoosier Conference Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 10.
Hooker shot a 92, with classmate Carly Drone firing a 94. Jenna Minter and Maggie Maienbrook shot 99s and Haley Graf carded a 104 at the Chippendale Golf Course in Kokomo.
Hooker earned a slot on the all-HC team for her effort, while Drone earned honorable mention.
Prep Boys Soccer
Northwestern edges Bombers in thriller
West Lafayette — Northwestern withstood a late rally by Rensselaer Central to advance in the winner’s bracket of the Hoosier Conference Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
The Tigers (5-4) scored two second-half goals to hold on for a 3-2 victory in a tournament opener at West Lafayette High School. Northwestern will now face Hamilton Heights (6-1-1) in the second round.
It was the first loss of the season for the Bombers, who drop into the loser’s bracket with a 6-1 mark. They will face Twin Lakes Thursday night, Sept. 8, in West Lafayette for chance to play in the fifth-/sixth-place game at Northwestern on Saturday.
The Bombers beat Twin Lakes (2-5-1) by a 3-0 final last week in Monticello.
Northwestern took an early lead against RCHS in the first half. With Northwestern controlling possession most of the half, the Bombers finally broke free when senior DJ Hanford made a hustle play on a 50/50 ball from the keeper and slammed it into the net to tie the match at 1-1.
Hanford was assisted on the play by senior Matthew Brandenburg.
Rensselaer continued to put pressure on Northwestern’s defense over the final minutes of the half, but couldn’t convert.
Northwestern scored again early in the second half for a 2-1 lead, converting a free kick. The Bombers then struggled to maintain possession of the ball, forcing the defense to field off too many attacks.
Ultimately, the Tigers were able to penetrate the defensive line once more to take a two-goal lead.
The Bombers battled back, however. Sophomore Gio Zaragoza took a dropped ball away from Northwestern’s keeper to punch the ball in with about a minute left to play to pull his team within a goal at 3-2.
But Northwestern’s defense was able to slow the Bombers’ offense in the final minute to run out the clock.
Kougars fall to 0-2 in NCC play
HOBART — Hobart used three first-half goals in the first half to get out quickly on visiting Kankakee Valley and cruise to a 4-0 Northwest Crossroads Conference victory on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
The Brickies scored a goal 14 minutes into the game and would added two more before halftime for a 3-0 lead.
KV’s scoring chances were limited in the first 40 minutes, though Landon Palfi had a break-away chance late in the half that was denied by Hobart’s center back.
The Kougars’ defense did a much better job in the second half, holding Hobart to a single goal. They did register two shots on Hobart’s side of the field, but both were off target.
Goalkeeper Gage Anderson was busy in the net for KV, finishing with 15 saves.
“Credit to Hobart,” said KV coach Jovan Jeftich. “They were the much better team tonight. We defended as well as we could, but just couldn’t create enough offensively. The boys played hard and left it all out on the field tonight.”
KV (0-9-1 overall) will get a much needed break when it travels to Andrean for another NCC match on Sept. 14.
Prep Volleyball
KVHS now 8-8 after loss to Wheeler
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley had a 2-0 lead slip through its fingers in its match with Wheeler Monday, Sept. 12 at the Kougar Den.
The Kougars (8-8) led 25-17 and 25-18, but couldn’t put the Bearcats away, losing the next three games by 25-19, 27-25 and 15-9 scores in a 3-2 loss.
Abby Grandchamp led KV in attacking with eight k ills and added two solo blocks and two service aces. Brooklyn Richie had four aces, three solo blocks and seven kills and Ava Koselke had six kills to go with two blocks.
Faith Mauger had eight blocks, Lilly Jones had a team-high 14 serve receptions and 12 digs and Lilly Toppen added six digs and 15 assists. Ava Dase had 13 assists.
Kougars drop thriller at Hanover Central
CEDAR LAKE — Kankakee Valley forced a game five in its match with host Hanover Central Thursday, Sept. 8, but couldn’t rid the momentum in a 3-2 loss.
The Kougars fell behind 2-1 in the match before winning game four by a 25-22 score. They fell by an 18-25, 25-22, 25-22, 22-25 and 15-10 final.
Abby Grandchamp had 11 kills in the loss and teammate Ava Koselke added 10. Brooklyn Richie had eight kills, five service aces and 16 serve receptions and Lilly Toppen had three aces to go with seven digs and 22 assists.
Ava Dase had 20 assists and Morgan Smith had a team-high 10 digs. Koselke added three solo blocks.
RCHS dominant at West Central
FRANCESVILLE — Rensselaer Central opened a busy week with a three-set victory over host West Central on Monday, Sept. 12.
The Bombers (6-7) won by 25-17, 25-15 and 25-13 scores to snap a three match skid.
Brooklyn Bilyeu had four service aces in the victory and added 16 assists. Claire Stanley had four aces and eight kills, Emily Louck had two aces and Nell Haberlin had six kills. Ella Gehring finished with four kills and four blocks, including two solos.
Taylor Van Meter had three solo blocks.
• On Thursday, Sept. 8, the Bombers dropped a 3-0 decision to Hoosier Conference foe Benton Central. Rensselaer, which owns an 0-2 mark in league play, lost by 25-18, 25-12 and 25-6 scores to a talented Bison squad.
• The Bombers dropped their first conference match of the season to Twin Lakes in Monticello on Thursday, Sept. 1. The Indians won by 18-25, 25-20, 25-17 and 25-21 scores.
Prep Girls Golf
Kougars win sectional preview at Tippy
MONTICELLO — Kankakee Valley — considered a favorite to win next week’s sectional title at Twin Lakes’ Tippecanoe Country Club — had a strong outing at the TCC on Monday, Sept. 12, beating the host Indians as well as Winamac.
The Kougars had 175 points, with junior Brynlee DeBoard carding an even-par 35. She and her teammates battled cold, rainy and windy conditions, but the team was able to maintain its winning streak.
Avarie Rondeau shot a 46, followed by Lilly Van Loon and Allison Rushmore with 47s. Kaylee Anderson shot a career-best 48 for the second team.
Bombers improve to 13-1 in 9-hole matches
OXFORD — All five of Rensselaer Central’s golfers shot below 50 over nine holes in shooting a 179 to beat both Benton Central and Seeger at the Oak Grove Country Club in Oxford on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
The two wins improve RCHS’s mark to 13-1 in nine-hole matches, with the one loss coming against Kankakee Valley.
Match medalist on Tuesday was Haley Graf, who shot a 42. Maggie Maienbrook fired a 44, with Maggie Hooker shooting a 46 and Carly Drone and Jenna Minter carding 47s.
Rensselaer’s JV squad also finished first, with Mallory Klinger leading the way with a 53. Addison Hesson shot a 58, Gracie Render fired a 59, Elise Donnelly had a 62 and Adyson Veldman finished with a 67.
Kougars remain unbeaten in 9 hole matches
WINAMAC — Kankakee Valley improved to 12-0 in 9-hole matches this season with its 172-199 win over host Winamac at Moss Creek Golf Course.
Brynlee DeBoard led all scorers with a 37 and teammate Allison Rushmore shot a 43, Avarie Rondeau shot a 44 and Lilly Van Loon added a 48 to the score.
Kaelyn Lukasik shot a 49 for the varsity five. Three other Kougars shot 50s.
Prep Cross Country
KV girls eighth at Lowell invite
LOWELL — Junior distance runner Emma Bell led Kankakee Valley to an eighth-place finish at the annual Bob Thomas Invitational in Lowell on Saturday, Sept. 10.
A total of 16 complete teams competed in the event, which was won by Lake Central with 56 points. Crown Point had 63 points and Chesterton was third with 99.
KVHS had 213 points, with Bell covering the course in 21 minutes, 20 seconds for 17th place overall. Freshman Faith Terborg set a personal best with a time of 21:28 to finish 18th overall and earn a medal.
Sophomore Addi Johnson placed 38th in 22:27, Lilly Culbreth, a freshman, finished in a time of 24:01 and senior Liv Sheehy had a time of 26:06.
Sophomore Keely Culbreth shaved 52 seconds off her best time with a new PR of 26:29.
“At today’s race, we got a glimpse of what to expect at conference in a few weeks,” said KV coach Kim Wilson. “And while we still have work to do, I continue to be impressed by the dedication these girls give every single day at practice. It is paying off at meets and I look forward to seeing what they do at conference in their the post-season.”
Bombers 2nd, 6th at Charger Classic
CRAWFORDSVILLE — Senior distance runner Tristen Wuethrich captured first place and the Bomber had four runners in the top 20 to finish second at the annual Charger Classic in Crawfordsville on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Wuethrich covered the course in 16 minutes, 39 seconds. Teammate Tom Van Hoose was eighth in 17:41 and Oden Van Hoose finished 13th in 18:03.
Jack Boer was 17th overall in 18:31 and Trey Maciejewski finished 21st in 18:40 to cap the scoring for RCHS, which had 60 points to finish behind champion Lebanon (46).
The Bombers beat Crawfordsville, as well as Hamilton Heights, Southmont, North Montgomery, Western Boone, Tri-County, Seeger, Attica and Fountain Central.
Other competitors for Rensselaer were Cade Rivera and Ethan Cook. In the JV race, Jacob Partin was second overall in 19:20, followed by Reece Boring (11th), Kolton Ploughe (14th), Nate Marchand (15th), Eric Baugh (18th) and Mason Stanley (20th).
The Lady Bombers, meanwhile, placed sixth with 137 points. Lebanon won the team title, with Western Boone, Seeger, Hamilton Heights and Crawfordsville finishing ahead of the Bombers.
Audrey Davisson was the top finisher for RCHS, placing 18th in 23:27. Rheannon Pinkerman was 19th in 23:33 and Audrey Korniak finished 26th win 24:06.
Solcy Sanchez (31st) and Elizabeth Knoth (43rd) scored for the Bombers, with Liberty Bate and Amy Hendrix also competing.
In the JV race, Taylor Girton was sixth overall in 27:59, followed by Annalise Yeager in 12th place.
Prep Girls Soccer
RCHS racks up 10 goals in win
MONTICELLO — After absorbing a pair of tough losses recently, the Rensselaer Central girls’ soccer team took out its frustrations on rival Twin Lakes in a 10-1 rout on Monday, Sept. 12.
The Bombers scored five goals in each half, with the Indians scoring a single goal in the second half to avoid the shutout.
Junior Libby Dixon had four goals to lead the Bombers. Sophomore Abby Hannon assisted on two of those goals and had a goal of her own.
Junior Grace Healey had two goals and an assist, sophomore Brooke Koebcke had two goals, including a header off a corner kick from Healey, and junior Sarah Kaufman added a goal.
Rensselaer will host Hoosier Conference foe Benton Central on Thursday night.
Bombers tire in 2nd half of loss
RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central girls’ soccer team kept pace with Lafayette Jeff for one half Saturday afternoon.
But the visiting Bronchos would eventually wear down RCHS, scoring four goals in the second half for a 6-1 victory.
Junior Libby Dixon had the lone goal for the Bombers, who trailed just 2-1 at halftime.
• On Sept. 8, the Bombers bounced host Rossville, 9-2, scoring five goals in the first half. Dixon had three goals, with Hannon assisting on two of them. Hannon had two goals and Healey also scored twice, with one coming off a corner kick.
Emma Sinn, a junior, had the other goal.
Wolves too much for young Bombers
PORTER TWP. — Boone Grove opened with four goals in the first half and added six more in the second in beating visiting Rensselaer Central, 10-1, in girls’ soccer action on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Rensselaer’s lone goal came off the foot of junior Libby Dixon. Junior goalkeeper Katie Cotner made 11 saves as the Wolves (5-1) applied constant pressure on the Bombers’ defense.
Veteran Taylor Keenan had five goals for the Wolves and teammate Laura Jeffries added three.
The loss dropped RCHS to 2-4 overall. It will travel to Rossville Thursday night.
• On Saturday, the Bombers fell 9-0 to host Kankakee Valley, with Kougar senior Kate Thomas scoring six goals on 11 shots. Junior teammate Ella Carden added three goals on seven shots as KV improved to 6-1.
Boone holds off KVHS challenge
PORTER TWP. — Boone Grove made it 2-0 against Jasper County this season with a 4-3 victory over Kankakee Valley in girls’ soccer action last Thursday, Sept. 8.
Senior Kate Thomas had a pair of goals for the Kougars, who trailed throughout the match. Ella Carden had the other goal for KVHS, which falls to 7-2.
• On Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Kougars edged Northwest Crossroads Conference foe Hobart by a 2-1 final at home. The Kougars own a 1-1 mark in league play. Thomas had both of her team’s goals vs. the Brickies.
Prep Boys Tennis
Bombers blank host Carroll, 5-0
FLORA — Rensselaer Central dropped nary a game in its 5-0 defeat of host Carroll in Flora Thursday, Sept. 8.
The Bombers captured all three singles matches, with Tommy Boyles (6-2, 6-3), Nole Marchand (6-1, 6-3) and Colby Chapman (6-2, 6-2) picked up wins. The No. 1 doubles team of Adam Messman and Dalton Wilson won 6-2 and 6-4 and the No. 2 duo of Devin Olson and Kyle Clouse combined for a 6-2, 6-1 victory.
RCMS Sports
RCMS 8th-graders edge host Winamac
WINAMAC — Rensselaer Central’s eighth-grade middle school volleyball team evened its record at 2-2 with a 2-1 victory over host Winamac on Monday, Sept. 12.
The Bombers rallied from a 25-14 deficit to claim the final two games by 25-15 and 15-8 scores.
Alivia Cain was 10 of 13 serving with six aces for the winners and Emily Lucas finished 9 of 10 with two aces. Rylie Moore and Willow Souza each had an ace and Moore had four assists.
Cain also had two kills and six tips and Vivi Kosiba had two kills. Hailey Hughes led the team with three digs and Cain added two assists.
The Bombers will host Tri-County in an “A” team game only on Thursday, Sept. 15.
Lady Bombers drop 2 to North Judson
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s middle school eighth-grade volleyball team fell to 1-2 with a 25-20, 25-21 loss to North Judson on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Alivia Cain was 8 of 10 serving with four aces and added four assists. Mylee Sinn had five aces and Hailey Hughes and Willow Souza were each 3 of 5 serving.
Vivi Kosiba had three kills and Cain and Sinn added a kill each. Rylie Moore had a kill and two assists.
The “B” team, meanwhile, picked up its first win of the season by downing the Jays, 2-0. Emily Lucas and Brooklyn Steele had four aces each and Meeka Martin and Emily Pickering had three apiece.
RCMS was to play Winamac Monday night.
JV Football
Bombers use fast start to subdue Indians
RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central junior varsity football team scored five touchdowns, including two each by Carter Ogborn and Cohen Westfall, in a 34-20 win over Twin Lakes Monday, Sept. 12.
Donnie Sellers also scored and added two 2-point conversions. Westfall also had a 2-point conversion run and threw a 2-point pass to Dyson Henderson.
Henderson had two sacks on defense and Logan Metzger added a sack.
Cross Country
Bombers fifth at own invitational
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s middle school boys’ cross country team finished fifth overall at the annual Rensselaer Central Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 10.
The meet consisted of 360 boy runners and 23 teams competing in three races. Upon completion of the races, results were combined to determine team totals.
The Bombers had 175 points, with eighth-grade runner Daniel Davis placing 21st in his race in 11 minutes, 35 seconds.
In the seventh-grade race, Holdyn Dutz was seventh in 11:29, followed by Owen Chappel (8th in 11:39), David Walton (19th in 11:40) and Gunner Van Hoose (18th in 12:05).
Sixth-graders to compete for RCMS were Jacek Yeager (11th in 12:43), Brycen Kyburz (39th in 14:07), Mason Ames (60th in 14:55), Caleb Parrish (77th in 15:27) and Korbin Ploughe (78th in 15:50).
The Lady Bombers, meanwhile, finished 11th among the 23 teams, with Hope Hurley’s fourth-place finish in the eighth-grade race a highlight. Hurley finished in 12:03.
Teammate Braelynn Jones was 42nd in 14:27.
The Bombers had 304 points in a race that featured 338 total female runners.
In the seventh-grade race, Brynleigh Cawby was 16th overall in 13:15, with Addison Nesius (39th in 14:27) and Elizabeth Sterk (85th in 17:15) also competing.
Sixth-graders to compete were Ashleigh Northcutt (16th in 14:08), Kiera Dobson (47th in 15:26), Sophia Murray (49th in 15:29), Lyla Schmid (50th in 15:32), Jocelyn Holbrook (93rd in 18:54) and Ella Wireman (95th in 18:55).