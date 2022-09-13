Tennis champs

Rensselaer Central's boys' tennis team didn't drop a set in cruising to its second straight KV invite title on Saturday.

WHEATFIELD — Rensselaer Central’s boys’ tennis team captured its second straight Kankakee Valley Invitational title on Saturday, Sept. 10, beating the host Kougars and two other teams.

RCHS won all 10 matches against two schools in defending its title.

