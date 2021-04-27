MONTICELLO — Four second-place finishes helped Rensselaer Central secure third place overall at Friday’s Twin Lakes Invitational.
The Bombers had 63 points to finish behind runner-up Kankakee Valley (84) and champion Twin Lakes (96). Winamac, Delphi, Benton Central and South Newton also competed in the event.
Battling for first-place spots but settling for second were the discus tandem of Jordan Cree and Cass Pulver (225 feet, 4 inches), the distance medley squad of Conner Parker, Dalton Henry, Deric Duncan and Tristen Wuethrich (8 minutes, 56 seconds), the 4-by-800 relay team of Parker, Will Messman, Henry and Wuethrich (9:08) and Wuethrich in the 3,200-meter run (10:41).
Tom Van Hoose was eighth in the 3,200 meters in 11:27,
Cree and Dylan Kidd finished third with a combined 77-3 in the shot-put, Hayden Box and Briar Rule shared third place in the pole vault at 18 feet and the sprint medley foursome of Israel Hernandez, Kidd, Avery Reyes and Duncan was third in 1:40.9.
The 4-by-100 relay team of Reyes, Hernandez, Aaron Barko and Kidd was fourth in 48.18 and the 4-by-400 relay squad of Kolton Ploughe, Hernandez, Henry and Duncan was fourth in 3:47.
Fifth-place finishers included Hernandez and Reyes in the long jump (combined 32-11), Jack Jordan and Nolan Potts in the high jump (10-0) and the shuttle hurdle squad of Jacob Partin, Kidd, Reyes and Ploughe in 55.41 seconds.