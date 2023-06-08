DeMOTTE — Team champion Valparaiso had a 1, 2, 3 finish on the leader board in cruising to the Lake Central Regional title at Sandy Pines Golf Club in DeMotte on June 8.
The Vikings shot a 299, with Colin Kaleth leading all scorers with a 73 on the par-72 course. Teammates Liam Utesch and Aidan Gutierrez shot 74s.
Penn was second with a 316 and Chesterton nabbed the final state meet bid with a 330 for third.
Twin Lakes, which set a school record with a 299 to win last week’s Logansport Sectional title, finished seventh in the 15-team field with a 337 and Rensselaer Central (358) was 11th overall. The Bombers did beat last week’s sectional runner-up Rochester by nine strokes (367).
Senior Harrison Odle had an 85 for RCHS in his final high school meet and senior teammate Zach Geleott, who will play golf at Wabash College next season, shot an 87.
Senior Carter Drone fired an 89 with junior Brayden Mushett capping the team scoring with a 97. Senior Wrigley Porter had a fifth-man’s score of 110.
Leo Dellinger missed a chance at reaching the state finals as an individual after carding a 78 for Twin Lakes. He was three strokes shy of the 75s posted by Torin Mulcahy of Munster, Jacob Palmer of Trinity (Greentown) and Paul Scott of Chesterton, all of whom will play the Prairie View Golf Club course in Carmel on June 13-14.
Jamie Ousley shot an 83 for the Indians, who counted scores by Jack Kaufman (87) and Nick Alexander (89). Kyle Kyser also shot an 89 for Twin Lakes.
The top four finishers included Kaleth, Utesch, Gutierrez and Dylan Mounts of Penn (74), with Mulcahy, Palmer and Scott finishing in a tie for fifth.