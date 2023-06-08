Odle posts one final score

RCHS senior Harrison Odle finished a fine season with an 85 at Thursday's golf regional at Sandy Pine. He finished team medalist in nearly all of this year's 9- and 18-hole matches.

 By HARLEY TOMLINSON

DeMOTTE — Team champion Valparaiso had a 1, 2, 3 finish on the leader board in cruising to the Lake Central Regional title at Sandy Pines Golf Club in DeMotte on June 8.

The Vikings shot a 299, with Colin Kaleth leading all scorers with a 73 on the par-72 course. Teammates Liam Utesch and Aidan Gutierrez shot 74s.

Tags