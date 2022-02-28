WINAMAC — Rensselaer Central’s boys’ basketball team will carry a little momentum into this week’s Class 2A sectional at Winamac.
The Bombers (10-12) are on a two-game win streak after taking down host Winamac, 58-41, in what could be the first of two matchups between the two teams in a week’s time.
It was the regular season finale for both teams. The Warriors, who have lost six straight to fall to 8-13, will face Delphi in Tuesday’s first round. RCHS will play the winner of the that game in Friday’s semifinal.
Delphi (3-19) edged Winamac, 55-53, in overtime during the regular season.
Rensselaer held an 11-8 lead after the first quarter at Winamac and led just 26-20 at halftime.
But the Bombers outscored the hosts, 32-21, in the second half to cruise to victory.
Junior guard Tristen Wuethrich had a game-high 16 points and senior Tate Drone added 15. Junior guard Colby Chapman chipped in 12 points.
RCHS will carry a 3-0 record against sectional opponents into the tournament, beating Delphi, Winamac and North Newton.
Jays use 3s to rout KVHS
NORTH JUDSON — North Judson used deadly 3-point shooting in the first half to subdue visiting Kankakee Valley and cruise to a 76-42 romp on the Jays’ senior night.
North Judson (18-5), which capped the season by winning five of its last six games, hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter to build a 22-9 lead. Cheyenne Allen’s back-to-back 3s late in the quarter took Judson’s lead from 14-9 to 20-9. The Jays hit 5 of 9 3s in the first half and led 22-9 after the first quarter and 36-19 by halftime.
They outscored KVHS (16-7), 40-23, in the second half.
Despite the loss, the Kougars finished with more wins in 2021-22 than the previous 23 KV squads. The last time they won as many as 16 games came during the 1998-99 season when coach Jack Gabor led the Kougars to a 19-4 finish.
KV’s game with the Jays featured just one tie and two lead changes. Judson took the lead for good at 8-7 in the first period.
Senior Blayne Wilcox led the Jays with 18 points, including 11 in the first half when his team hit 13 of 24 shots, and fellow senior Peyton Cox added 13 points and nine rebounds. Junior Ty Schumacher had 16 points and Allen finished with 13.
The Kougars got nine points from senior Luke Andree and top scorer Nick Mikash, a senior forward, had six points and four rebounds. Sophomore Cam Webster chipped in six points and Jamin Sills had 10 boards.
Spartans fall to 19-win Gophers
MOROCCO — North Newton’s offense failed to keep pace with Clinton Prairie in a 53-32 loss in its regular season finale on Friday, Feb. 25.
The Spartans (10-11) were held to single digits in each of the four quarters, but still trailed just 22-15 in the first half. The Gophers (19-4) used an 11-2 run to start the second half to take total control.
Junior Michael Levy had 15 points for the Spartans, who earned a bye in the Class 2A sectional at Winamac. They will face either Lewis Cass or Rochester on Friday night.
Levy hit 7 of 11 shots from the floor and sophomore Evan Gagnon added nine points and 10 rebounds. Senior Cole Petri had three assists and three steals.
Rebels roll over winless Attica
ATTICA — South Newton jumped ahead 11-0 after the first quarter then worked on offensive execution over the next three quarters to record a 55-20 romp of winless Attica on Friday, Feb. 25.
The Rebels (9-13) led 25-8 at halftime and 37-10 after three quarters.
Senior guard Kayden Cruz had 12 points for the winners, hitting 4 of 5 shots from the floor. He added four assists and four steals.
Senior Dawson Cadle had 11 points and senior Will Smart had 11 points and five rebounds. Junior Korbin Cruz had four assists and five boards.
Attica will enter this week’s sectional play with an 0-22 mark.
Thursday, February 24
KVHS clinches 2nd place in NCC
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley finished a game in back of Northwest Crossroads Conference champion Munster with its 63-51 victory over Hobart on Thursday, Feb. 24.
KV (16-7 overall) finished 4-1 in league play, with the lone loss coming against Munster by a point. The Mustangs had a 5-0 mark vs. conference foes.
Hobart (8-14, 2-3 in the NCC) kept the pressure on the Kougars throughout the first half. The teams were tied at 16 after the first quarter and KV held a 28-25 lead at halftime.
But KV turned up the intensity in the second half, forcing Hobart to turn the ball over with its trapping defense. That led to transition baskets and the Kougars led by as much as 16 points at one point.
Senior Nick Mikash had a game-high 20 points to go with his 10 rebounds. Junior Hayden Dase added 10 points and 10 boards and sophomore guard Cam Webster had 10 points.
Senior Luke Andree chipped in nine points.
West Central explodes to beat Knights
DeMOTTE — West Central surprised host Covenant Christian with a successful transition game in the second half to rally for a 72-58 victory on Thursday, Feb. 24.
The Knights held a 29-26 lead in the first half, but the Trojans (4-17) sped up the game in the second half, scoring 46 points with defensive pressure and transition baskets.
The Trojans hit 62% of their shots (28 for 45) in the game, holding the Knights to 39%.
Senior Blayden Huber led West Central with 22 points, hitting 8 of 14 shots from the floor. He added five assists and three steals.
Freshman teammate Bryce Nannenga added 17 points and had five rebounds and three steals. He and Huber combined to hit four 3-point baskets.
Sophomore Ayden White also had 17 points on 7 of 11 shooting and had a game-high seven assists with two steals.
Junior Jacob Miller had 20 points on 9 of 15 shooting for the Knights, who fall to 6-15 as they head into the Kouts Sectional. He added nine rebounds and three assists.
Sophomore teammate Luke Terpstra had 13 points to go with four assists and three steals and senior Royal Novak had six rebounds and three steals. Senior Peyton Face had nine points.
Wednesday, February 23
Rebels lose in Denver to North Miami
DENVER — South Newton dropped its fifth straight game on Wednesday, Feb. 23, losing at North Miami by a 63-48 final.
The Rebels (8-13) were led in scoring by senior Cy Sammons, who had 20 points with five rebounds and two steals. Senior Kayden Cruz added eight points with six rebounds and two steals and senior Will Smart had eight points with four rebounds and a pair of steals.
North Miami improves to 9-13.
In the junior varsity contest, the Rebels outscored the hosts, 6-2, in overtime to pick up their 13th win of the season. Hayden Bacewic had 16 points and Conner Latta added nine. Evyn Drug chipped in seven points.
Tuesday, February 22
LCC holds off Kougars in OT
LAFAYETTE — Kankakee Valley took host Lafayette Central Catholic to the wire before dropping a 56-55 final in overtime to the Knights.
In a game that was scheduled a few weeks ago due to cancellations on both teams’ schedules, it was tight throughout. KV actually held a 31-25 lead at half-time, but the Knights used a 19-8 run in the third period to gain control heading into the final period.
The Knights (14-9) used a 15-0 run in the third to lead by as much as nine points, but KV clawed its way back in the fourth, trying the game at 49-49 at the end of regulation.
Both teams struggled to gain any footing in the overtime session, but the Knights got a late free throw to claim a 56-55 lead. A 3-point attempt at the buzzer by the Kougars fell short and Central Catholic secured the victory.
Sophomore Cam Webster had 17 points to lead the Kougars. Senior Nick Mikash, junior Hayden Dase and junior Colton Pribyl added eight points each.
Mikash also had 13 rebounds.
Tanner Fields had 18 points for the Knights and Clark Obermiller added 17. LCC finished 0 for 13 from 3-point range, while the Kougars hit 6 of 15 3, including three by Webster.
Obermiller added 11 rebounds and senior Clark Barrett had seven points, 10 rebounds and three assists.