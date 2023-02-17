MUNSTER — Rensselaer Central’s boys’ swim team had several of its members qualify for the finals and consolation round at the Munster Sectional Thursday night.
RCHS swimmers finished among the top 16 finishes in every event and the following swimmers and teams will compete again Saturday:
• Matthew Swartz in the 200- and 100-yard freestyles.
• Jon Brouwer in the 100-yard backstroke.
• The 200 medley relay team of Brouwer, Cade Rivera, Ty Walker and Kayne Robinson.
• The 200 freestyle relay team of Robinson, Walker, Nolan Conrad and Swartz.
• The 400 free relay team of Robinson, Conrad, Brouwer and Swartz.
CONSOLATION (9 through 16)
• Conrad in the 200-yard and 50-yard freestyles.
• Rivera in the 200 individual medley and 100-yard breaststroke.
• Walker in the 50-yard free and 100 butterfly.
• Anthony Rodriguez in the 500 free.
• Brouwer in the 100 free.