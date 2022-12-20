RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s swim teams hosted a six-team invitational on Saturday, Dec. 17, with the boys’ team claiming first overall and the girls’ team settling for second.
It was the first Rensselaer Relays race title for the Bomber boys’ team in three years. RCHS had 92 points to hold off Tipton (88), with Kankakee Valley (74) third, Griffith (35) fourth and Benton Central and Hammond Morton finishing fifth and sixth.
The Bombers won on the strength of two first-place finishes and four seconds. The 800-yard freestyle relay foursome of Kayne Robinson, Cade Rivera, Jon Brouwer and Anthony Rodriguez were winners, with the 500 freestyle relay team of Robinson, Ty Walker, Nolan Conrad and Matthew Swartz also winning.
Runner-up finishers included the 200-yard free relay team of Robinson, Walker, Rodriguez and Daniel Arnold; the 200 butterfly relay team of Walker, Rivera, Conrad and Swartz; the 400 free relay team of Robinson, Brouwer, Rodriguez and Arnold and the 400 breaststroke relay foursome of Conrad, Swartz, Joe Maienbrook and Rivera.
Third-place finishers for RCHS included the 200 medley relay team of Brouwer, Maienbrook, Walker and Arnold; the 400 individual medley relay team of Swartz, Conrad, Maienbrook and Rivera; and the 400 backstroke team of Brouwer, Maienbrook, Arnold and Rodriguez.
The Lady Bombers, meanwhile, had three team champions in scoring 102 points. Team champion Tipton had 114 points.
Also competing were Benton Central (56 points), Kankakee Valley (54), Hammond Morton (30) and Griffith (20).
First-place finishers for the Bombers included the 200 freestyle relay team of Chloe Jordan, Katie Castle, Lilly Cook and Maddie Kosiba; the 400 free relay team of Ary Nelson, Solcy Sanchez, Castle and Kosiba; and the 500 Progressive Relay team of Sanchez, Kosiba, Audrey Korniak and Annie Parrish.
Placing second for RCHS were the 200 medley relay team of Cook, Nelson, Korniak and Castle; the 800 relay team of Korniak, Sanchez, Parrish and Kosiba; the 400 IM relay of Cook, Jordan, Addison HEsson and Nelson; the 200 butterfly relay of Emily Myers, Jordan, Sanchez and Korniak; the 400 backstroke relay of Cora Peck, Myers, Castle and Cook; and the 400 breaststroke relay of Parrish, Jordan, Hesson and Nelson.
The Kougars’ boys’ team claimed firsts in a pair of relays, including the 200-yard freestyle relay with the foursome of Thomas Ketchem, Coen Murray, Garret Zimmerman and Luke Bristol. Winning the 400-yard breaststroke relay was the team of Preston Kritlow, Tim Stidham, Gabe Bristol and Luke Bristol.
The Lady Kougars, meanwhile, had several third-place finishes and a pair of seconds to place fourth in the team standings.