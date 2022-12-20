Relay title champs

By HARLEY TOMLINSON

RCHS’s boys’ swim team had a pair of first-place finishes and four seconds in winning its own relays title on Saturday.

 By HARLEY TOMLINSON

RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s swim teams hosted a six-team invitational on Saturday, Dec. 17, with the boys’ team claiming first overall and the girls’ team settling for second.

It was the first Rensselaer Relays race title for the Bomber boys’ team in three years. RCHS had 92 points to hold off Tipton (88), with Kankakee Valley (74) third, Griffith (35) fourth and Benton Central and Hammond Morton finishing fifth and sixth.

Trending Food Videos