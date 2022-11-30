LAFAYETTE — Rensselaer Central snapped a long losing streak to Twin Lakes on Tuesday night, advancing in the winner’s bracket of the IU Health Hoops Classic at Lafayette McCutcheon in the process.
The Bombers (3-0) held a 20-point lead for most of the second half in cruising to a 57-43 win over the Indians. The win snapped a nine-game losing streak for RCHS against Twin Lakes.
RCHS last beat the Indians during the 2015 season.
The Bombers actually trailed their rivals, 11-8, after the first quarter, but used a 19-7 edge in the second quarter to take a 27-18 halftime lead.
They outscored the Indians, 30-25, in the second half, including 20-7 in the third period.
Senior guard Colby Chapman led the winners with 18 points and Corbin Mathew, a sophomore guard, added 13.
RCHS will return to McCutcheon Friday night to face Benton Central at around 6:30 p.m., CST, for a chance to advance to Saturday’s championship game.
The Bison (3-0) edged the host Mavericks, 45-38, to advance to stay unbeaten. McCutcheon will play Twin Lakes at home in Friday’s first game at 5 p.m., CST.
In other tournament games, West Lafayette held off Lafayette Central Catholic, 59-52, to advance at Lafayette Harrison. The Raiders stayed perfect with a 44-32 win over Lafayette Jeff and will play Westside for a chance at a championship game appearance on Friday night.
That game will be preceded by LCC’s game with Lafayette Jeff at 5 p.m., CST.
Prep Girls Basketball
Top-ranked Indians cruise past Bombers
MONTICELLO — Twin Lakes’ fast start to the game denied Rensselaer Central a chance at an upset of the No. 1 ranked team in Class 3A Monday night in Monticello.
The Indians (9-0) jumped ahead by a 20-5 score in the first quarter and led 37-19 by halftime in picking up a 63-41 Hoosier Conference victory.
Twin Lakes, which was playing its league opener, had four players in double figures, including a team-high 17 from senior Addi Ward, who hit 9 of 11 free throws.
Senior Hannah Hodgen was 6 of 7 from the floor for 15 points and added 11 rebounds and three steals and sophomore point guard Addie Bowsman was 6 of 11 from the floor for 15 points and four assists.
Junior Olivia Nickerson added 13 points to go with four assists and five steals. Senior Kora Pass had nine rebounds.
The Indians won despite hitting just 2 of 16 3-pointers.
The Bombers fall to 5-4 overall and 0-1 in league play. RCHS will get some time off before facing Delphi at home on Dec. 8.
Prep Girls Swimming
Lady Bombers dominate rival Twin Lakes
MONTICELLO — Rensselaer Central’s girls’ swim team collected nine first-place finishes — including two each by Ary Nelson and Lilly Cook — to take down Hoosier Conference rival Twin Lakes by a 113-71 final on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Nelson won the 200-yard individual medley title and added the 100-yard breaststroke. Cook was the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke champion.
Audrey Korniak won the 100 butterfly and Maddie Kosiba was the 100 free champion.
The Bombers also claimed all three relays, with the 200 medley relay team of Cook, Nelson, Korniak and Katie Castle opening the meet with a victory. The 200 free relay team of Cook, Solcy Sanchez, Kosiba and Nelson and the 400 free relay foursome of Sanchez, Korniak, Castle and Kosiba were also winners.
• On the same night Rensselaer Central christened major renovations to its pool, the Lady Bombers edged visiting West Lafayette, 94-88, in a Hoosier Conference dual meet.
The Bombers got victories in the 200 IM from Nelson, Kosiba in the 50 free and 100 free, Trinity Oliver in diving, Cook in the 100 backstroke, the medley relay team of Cook, Nelson, Korniak and Castle and the 200 free relay team of Cook, Sanchez, Kosiba and Nelson.
Recording season bests in the meet were Annie Parrish in the 200 free, Cora Peck in the 200 free, Chloe Jordan in the 200 IM and 100 butterfly, Deniz Guler in the 200 IM, Castle in the 100 free, Emily Myers in the 100 free and Korniak in the 500 free.
• The Bombers competed against Seeger and Lafayette Harrison at Harrison on Thursday, Nov. 17, placing second to the Raiders with 95 points.
Harrison had 156 points and Seeger finished with 64.
RCHS recorded a number of second-place finishes, including the 200 medley relay team of Cook, Nelson, Korniak and Castle; the 200 free relay team of Cook, Kosiba, Sanchez and Nelson; Sanchez in both the 200 free and 500 free; Cook in the 100 backstroke and 50 free; and Korniak in the 100 butterfly.
Third-place finishers included the 400 free relay team of Sanchez, Korniak, Castle and Kosiba; Nelson in the 200 IM; Jordan in the 100 butterfly; Kosiba in the 50 free and 100 free; and Castle in the 100 backstroke.
• The Bombers opened the season with a 142-27 romp of North Judson at the RCHS pool on Nov. 15. Champions for Rensselaer included Sanchez in the 200 free, Castle in the 200 IM and 100 backstroke, Cook in the 50 free, Oliver in diving, Nelson in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke, Kosiba in the 100 free, Parrish in the 500 free and all three relays.