Top scorer

By HARLEY TOMLINSON

RCHS senior Colby Chapman had 18 points in his team’s win vs. Twin Lakes Tuesday.

LAFAYETTE — Rensselaer Central snapped a long losing streak to Twin Lakes on Tuesday night, advancing in the winner’s bracket of the IU Health Hoops Classic at Lafayette McCutcheon in the process.

The Bombers (3-0) held a 20-point lead for most of the second half in cruising to a 57-43 win over the Indians. The win snapped a nine-game losing streak for RCHS against Twin Lakes.

