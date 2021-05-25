RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s baseball team closed its regular season by winning four of its last five to finish 13-10.
In their home finale, the Bombers were defeated by Lowell, 13-6, after the Red Devils jumped ahead 6-0 in the first two innings. A shaky defense by RCHS led to unearned runs for Lowell, who led 13-4 through six innings.
The Bombers finished with five errors and managed nine hits. Lowell also had nine hits in its regular season finale.
On Saturday, the Bombers outscored visiting Tri-County, 20-1, in picking up a doubleheader sweep.
Junior Kenseth Johns’ three-run home run highlighted the Bombers’ 10-0 rout in game one. It was the team-leading fourth homer of the season for Johns, who added an RBI single to finish with four RBIs in the game.
Kelton Hesson and Teagan Brown also had two hits each. The Bombers had six hits to five for the Cavaliers (8-15). Brown (3 innings) and Jacob Pickering (2 innings) shared pitching duties for RCHS.
In game two, RCHS led 4-1 before scoring six unanswered runs in a 10-1 victory. Winning pitcher Grant Spangler, the team’s lone senior starter, went the distance, allowing one run on six hits with six strikeouts and no walks.
He was also 2 for 4 at the plate with an RBI. Ethan Pickering was 3 for 3, Hesson finished 2 for 2 with two runs scored and Jacob Pickering had a pair of hits with an RBI and two runs scored. Tommy Boyles was 2 for 4, Brown added a triple and Johns had an RBI single.
Lakin Webb also singled.
Spencer Powell and Xavier Cantrell had doubles for the Cavs, who had five hits. Korbin Lawson, Conner Ross and Jacob Nevitt added hits.