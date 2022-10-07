RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central scored on its first three possessions — including a 17-play, 83-yard drive — and forced four turnovers in its 41-3 romp of visiting Northwestern Friday night at the Harrison Sports Complex.

RCHS sophomore tailback Diego Hernandez-Reyes scored four times and rushed for 195 yards on 19 carries. He has now scored eight TDs over the last two weeks.

