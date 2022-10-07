RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central scored on its first three possessions — including a 17-play, 83-yard drive — and forced four turnovers in its 41-3 romp of visiting Northwestern Friday night at the Harrison Sports Complex.
RCHS sophomore tailback Diego Hernandez-Reyes scored four times and rushed for 195 yards on 19 carries. He has now scored eight TDs over the last two weeks.
Hernandez-Reyes had TD runs of 2, 48 and 2 yards in the first half against Northwestern and sophomore quarterback Corbin Mathew crashed the end zone from 1-yard out to cap the aforementioned 17-play drive that featured two fourth-and-short conversions to keep the drive alive.
Mathew’s second score — a 6-yard run — gave his team a 41-3 lead late in the third quarter. With the scoring margin at over 35 points, the rest of the game was played with a running clock.
Hernandez-Reyes’ first score came after the Tigers fumbled the game’s opening kick-off. Northwestern (1-7) did move the ball deep into Rensselaer territory on the second time it touched the ball, with Cole Caldwell’s 44-yard run putting his team in position to score.
But the Bomber defense held strong, forcing the Tigers to settle for a 28-yard field goal from kicker Owen Peele.
“It took us a few plays to get settled in,” Bombers coach Chris Meeks said. “No. 27 (Cardwell) is a tremendous back in the Hoosier Conference and they’ve got a passing game. But once our defense settled in after that first series, I think our defense put them in some pretty bad situations.”
The Bombers then scored five unanswered touchdowns over the next 2 1/2 quarters to take command.
Rensselaer ran 47 running plays for 414 yards and six touchdowns. Mathew gained 47 yards on nine carries and senior Elias McAdow had 92 yards on just seven carries.
Cardwell had 95 yards on 18 carries for the Tigers, who were held to 171 total yards. Quarterback Brock Shank threw for 56 yards on 6 of 16 passing and was picked off twice. Logan Kuiper and Hernandez-Reyes had first-half interceptions of Shank.
It was senior night at RCHS Friday and the Bombers’ seven seniors — Kuiper, McAdow, Avary Reyes, Brock Robinson, Trenton Simmons, Carter Drone and Jordan Cree — were recognized with their family members at halftime.
“Their grinders,” Meeks said of his senior group. “That’s who we are. Rensselaer football is a grinding type of style and they have bought into it. The kids have a great work ethic and they’re very good leaders.”
RCHS is expected to travel to Lewis Cass for a Hoosier Conference playoff game next Friday night. Cass lost 27-20 to Hamilton Heights to fall into third place in the East Division.
RCHS finished 2-2 in the West Division, placing third behind West Lafayette (8-0, 4-0) and Lafayette Central Catholic (6-2, 3-1).
West Lafayette will play at Western (5-3, 4-0), Hamilton Heights (6-2, 3-1) will host LCC and Tipton (3-5, 1-3) will play host to Benton Central (3-5, 1-3).
In one final match-up, Northwestern will host Twin Lakes next Friday after both schools finished with identical 0-4 records in league play.