The RCHS boys' golf team of Wrigley Porter, Brayden Mushett, Carter Drone, Harrison Odle and Zach Geleott (L to R with coach Eric Nowlin) claimed the Logansport Invitational on a windy, rainy Saturday afternoon.

LOGANSPORT — Rensselaer Central senior Harrison Odle defied the weather to finish in a tie for first at Saturday’s Logansport Invitational, propelling his team to the program’s first 18-hole title since the Bombers joined the Hoosier Conference in 2001.

Despite facing cold, wind, rain and hail at various times throughout the morning hours and early afternoon, Odle was able to finish with a 78 at Dykeman Golf Club. He finished in a tie with Kokomo’s Karson Parrott and the two golfers played five more playoff holes to determine the medalist.

