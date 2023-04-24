LOGANSPORT — Rensselaer Central senior Harrison Odle defied the weather to finish in a tie for first at Saturday’s Logansport Invitational, propelling his team to the program’s first 18-hole title since the Bombers joined the Hoosier Conference in 2001.
Despite facing cold, wind, rain and hail at various times throughout the morning hours and early afternoon, Odle was able to finish with a 78 at Dykeman Golf Club. He finished in a tie with Kokomo’s Karson Parrott and the two golfers played five more playoff holes to determine the medalist.
Parrott got the better of Odle on playoff hole No. 5 when he sank a 25-foot putt to seal the victory.
Odle’s teammate, senior Zach Geleott, shot an 82 and junior Brayden Mushett continues his recent ascension with an 87.
Senior Carter Drone added a 93 to his team’s score of 340 and senior Wrigley Porter had a kick-out score of 95.
RCHS coach Eric Nowlin reported that his team got off to a hot start, finishing the first nine holes with scores of 37 (Odle), 40 (Geleott), 42 (Mushett), 44 (Drone) and 47 (Porter). That was before weather became a factor over the final nine holes.
The junior varsity squad, meanwhile, competed in the Benton Central Invitational on Saturday, placing ninth with a 451 score. Nevan Odle shot a 108 to lead RCHS and Hayden Warne fired a 112.
Elijah Armold (115) and Darius Lapsley (116) also figured in the scoring and Jackson Geleott shot a 120 for the kick-out score.
Rensselaer’s score was good enough to beat McCutcheon, Benton Central and North Newton. Faith Christian won the team title with a 314.
• BOMBERS WIN ROAD MATCH: Prior to traveling to Logansport on Saturday, RCHS’s varsity team competed against Boone Grove at the Lake of the Four Seasons on Friday afternoon.
Odle was match medalist with a 40, followed by Drone and Porter with 46s. Mushett carded a 47 and Geleott had the kick-out score with an uncharacteristic 48.
The Bombers had a 179 team score to win by 16 strokes over the host Wolves (195).
Marlow tosses no-hitter in Bomber rout
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central junior Danny Marlow tossed a no-hitter over five innings as the Bombers crushed visiting North White, 11-0, on Saturday, April 22.
The Bombers scored five runs in the first inning and added three more in the second. They led 11-0 after three innings.
Marlow, meanwhile, kept North White hitters off the base paths, striking out eight batters and walking none. Only a teammate's error kept the right-hander from tossing a perfect game.
Offensively, Brayson Johns had a home run in the third inning and Cohen Craig and Dillan Simmons had two hits each. The Bombers totaled eight hits.
Simmons also swiped three bases and the team totaled seven on the afternoon.