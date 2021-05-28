HEBRON — It took Rensselaer Central’s lone senior to restore some order in his team’s game with North Judson at Thursday’s Class 2A Hebron Sectional opener.
In a game marred by bases on balls (13), hit by pitches (2) and errors (6), Bombers right-hander Grant Spangler set his team back on a path to victory with two-plus innings of scoreless relief.
He retired six of the seven batters he faced and the Bombers scored five runs over the final three innings to claim a 14-4 win over the Jays (13-10) in five-plus innings.
“He came in and did a great job,” Bombers coach Matt Stevens said of Spangler. “He got out of a tough jam in the fourth with the bases loaded.”
Jacob Pickering’s one-out RBI single with the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth gave RCHS a walk-off win. Rensselaer (14-10) advances to Saturday’s semifinal round where it will play the host Hawks (10-14) at 11 a.m.
Boone Grove (9-6) will face Winamac (13-8) in the other semifinal, with the semifinal winners to play for the sectional championship on Monday, May 31.
The Bombers, who were the home team, had several chances at getting the walk-off win, loading the bases in both the fifth and sixth innings. The bases were full with no outs in the fifth, but Spangler’s scorching line drive up the middle was snatched out of the air and turned into a double play.
Ethan Pickering followed by striking out to end the threat.
In the sixth, Cohen Craig opened the inning with a single and moved to second on a wild pitch. After Tommy Boyles walked and Lakin Webb grounded out to third base, Jays coach Ron Benakovich called for an intentional walk of Teagan Brown to load the bases and set up a force play at any base.
But the move backfired as Jacob Pickering lined a 2-2 pitch to left field to plate his team’s 14th run.
Brown had a pair of doubles and four RBIs and Jacob Pickering had three singles and four RBIs. Kenseth Johns had two hits, including a double, and Ethan Pickering added a run-scoring double.
Lakin Webb had a single with two RBIs and scored three runs and Boyles scored three runs. Kelton Hesson had a pair of hits also.
“It’s coming around,” Stevens said of the team’s offense. “Hopefully we can maintain what we did later in the game, putting the bat on the ball better. It’s hit or miss sometimes, but we can score a bunch of runs when we want to.”
Brown got the start, allowing four runs on just two hits over three-plus innings. He struck out five and issued four walks.
If the game went as Stevens hoped, Brown would come out after so many pitches so that he could be ready on Saturday. The Bombers come into the tournament short-handed after losing junior Austin Francis, perhaps the team’s ace, to a knee injury.
“The game was going to dictate how long (Brown) was going to stay anyway,” Stevens said. “Without Austin able to pitch, we’re tying to conserve pitches. The plan was if we got up early then I’d pull (Brown) out before he gets to 60 so that he needs only one day of rest and maybe he can pitch in relief on Saturday.”
Spangler was the third pitcher used and struck out Cheyenne Allen with the bases loaded to end North Judson’s threat in the fourth. He retired the order in the fifth and faced the minimum in the sixth, issuing a walk before the runner was cut down by Johns and getting two other batters to pop out.
Saturday’s rematch with Hebron comes three weeks after the Hawks handed the Bombers a 3-2 loss in Rensselaer.
“They’re ready to go and they’re well-coached. It will be a good ball game,” Stevens said.