RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s wrestling team will compete in the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s State Duals in Martinsville on Saturday, Jan. 8.
The Bombers, who are enjoying another fantastic season, drew the No. 8 seed for the state duals and will face No. 10 Southridge in the first round.
This is the second straight year that RCHS has qualified for the team state meet.
Currently 20-7 and ranked No. 7 in Class 1A, the Bombers kept busy over the holidays, hosting nine other teams in the Joe Burvan Holiday Duals on Dec. 22 at RCHS and competing in the North Montgomery Holiday Duals on Dec. 28.
RCHS placed third out of 16 teams at North Montgomery, scoring 157 points. Western was the team champion with 201.5 and Rochester finished runner-up at 173.5.
A two-day tournament, teams competed in dual matches the first day with an individual tournament held the second day.
Sophomore Larz Hughes’ championship finish at 145 pounds highlighted Rensselaer’s trip to North Montgomery. He edged Gage Gulley of Noblesville (15-7) by a 2-1 final to improve to 25-5.
Runner-up finishers for the Bombers included junior Mason Stanley at 132 pounds, senior Lakin Webb at 138 and junior Jordan Cree at 220.
Stanley (27-3) lost in the finals by a 12-2 major decision against unbeaten Joey Buttler of Whitland (15-0). Webb, who recently became the 12th Bomber to win 100 matches in his career, fell by a 7-6 decision to Whiteland’s Keegan Grandinetti (14-5). Cree (27-3) lost by a 16-1 major decision to Brody Beck of Rochester, who improved to 23-1.
Kolton Ploughe (23-9) was fourth at 113 pounds, Briar Rule (20-11) finished fourth at 120, Avery Stanley (23-9) was fifth at 126, Brody Arnett (13-12) was sixth at 152 and Ryan Crews (23-9) placed fifth at 160.
RCHS’s team results from the Joe Burvan Holiday Duals were 39-34 loss to Adams Central, 38-37 loss to Hamilton Heights, 39-37 win vs. Kokomo, 63-11 win over Decatur Central, 57-14 win over South Dearborn, 59-18 win vs. Jennings County, 61-11 win over West Lafayette, 60-25 win over Frankfort and a 51-28 loss to Southport.