KOKOMO — Rensselaer Central seniors Mason Stanley and Jordan Cree lived up to their pre-meet reputation by winning division titles at the Hoosier Conference wrestling meet at Western High School on Saturday, Jan. 14.
Stanley went 3-0 to claim the 126-pound weight class, while Cree won three matches, including a pair of first-period pins, to capture the heavyweight title. Both Bombers came into the tournament as No. 1 seeds.
The Bombers finished third in the team race behind champion Western (270 points) and runner-up Hamilton Heights (242). Western had eight individual champions to secure its fourth straight conference title.
Trojans claim MWC title, Faith Christian 2nd
WOLCOTT — West Central claimed three individual titles on its way to winning the 2023 Midwest Conference wrestling meet at Tri-County on Saturday, Jan. 14.
Hayden Fritz was the 132-pound title champion and teammates Josiah Rodriguez (138) and Zach Gilges (182) also won titles.
The Trojans finished with 196.5 points to hold off Faith, which was competing as a member of the MWC for the first time. The Eagles had 163 points.
North White had five wrestlers reach the finals with four — Selvin Portillo (220), Liam Siburcrist (113), Sol Siburcrist (106) and Eli Quasebarth (170) — earning division titles.
Many of these same teams will meet again in the sectional on Jan. 28. The sectional has been moved to Winamac High School after several years at Twin Lakes.