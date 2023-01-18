Stanley is conference champion

Provided

RCHS senior Mason Stanley stood on the top tier of the podium in the 126-pound weight division after claiming a Hoosier Conference title on Saturday.

KOKOMO — Rensselaer Central seniors Mason Stanley and Jordan Cree lived up to their pre-meet reputation by winning division titles at the Hoosier Conference wrestling meet at Western High School on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Stanley went 3-0 to claim the 126-pound weight class, while Cree won three matches, including a pair of first-period pins, to capture the heavyweight title. Both Bombers came into the tournament as No. 1 seeds.

