RENSSELAER — It appears the Rensselaer Central wrestling program has weathered the storm that is the 2020-21 prep sports season.
As of Thursday, Jan. 14, the Bombers had competed in 16 matches as well as the Hoosier Conference Tournament as they begin preparations for the Jan. 30 sectional at Twin Lakes.
RCHS is two-time defending champion at the sectional round. Due their back-to-back championship, the Bombers reserved a spot in the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association Team State Duals earlier this month.
Rensselaer finished sixth place overall, going 2-2 in the tournament. In their first appearance downstate, the Bombers beat Bluffton (48-29) and Adams Central (47-36) and fell to North Posey (43-30) and Manchester (40-33).
COVID has stripped the Bombers’ lineup of several wrestlers since the beginning of the new year. They suffered losses to Lafayette Jeff (44-34), Winamac (48-34) and Harrison (47-30) this week as coach Hunter Hickman has been forced to move around his lineup.
At last week’s Hoosier Conference Meet (Jan. 8), the Bombers finished fourth in the team race, with senior Kyle Carter at 138 pounds and sophomore Jordan Cree at 220 winning individual titles. Lakin Webb, the team’s top seed at 132 pounds at conference, was forced to the sidelines due to the virus.
Carter won by pin to claim his first conference title. He put Western’s Mitchell Betz (11-5) on his back in 4 minutes, 29 seconds. Cree, meanwhile, won by a 7-0 decision over Hamilton Heights’ Josh Brown (11-3) to earn the 220 title.
Sophomore Mason Stanley was second at 113 pounds, losing in the finals match by an 18-1 technical fall by Anthony Martin of Western (15-3), while freshman Larz Hughes was also second at 126. He lost by a 9-0 major decision to Western’s Justin Brantley, a senior who owns a 10-3 record.
Sophomore Caleb Oliver was fourth after losing his consolation match at 106 to Issac Bumgardner of Northwestern (15-3) by a 4-2 decision. Ryan Crews, a junior, lost by pin in the 160-pound weight division’s consolation match to Jaedon Smith of Western (6-9).
Sophomore Trenton Simmons at 182 and freshman Collin Crews at 195 both finished fifth in their weight divisions for the Bombers and senior Martin Boget was fifth at 285 pounds, beating Jovany Fuentes of Tipton (8-15) by pin in 1:33.
Here is a look at RCHS’s projected lineup for sectional, provided there are no more COVID cases:
• Caleb Oliver, sophomore at 106 pounds (17-3)
• Mason Stanley, sophomore at 113 pounds (13-4)
• Elias McAdow, sophomore at 120 pounds (7-10)
• Larz Hughes, freshman at 126 pounds (15-4)
• Lakin Webb, junior at 132 pounds (11-1)
• Kyle Carter, senior at 138 pounds (12-3)
• Kenseth Johns, junior at 145 pounds (8-4)
• Ryan Crews, junior at 152 pounds (8-12)
• Jack Jordan, freshman at 160 pounds (3-9)
• Michael King, sophomore at 170 pounds (7-11)
• Trenton Simmons, sophomore at 182 pounds (9-11)
• Collin Crews, freshman at 195 pounds (7-11)
• Jordan Cree, sophomore at 220 pounds (12-6)
• Martin Boget, senior at 285 pounds (10-4)