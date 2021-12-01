WHEATFIELD — A series of pins by Rensselaer Central’s lineup led to a rare team victory over wrestling rival Kankakee Valley Tuesday night at the Kougar Den.
Larz Hughes at 152 pounds, Ryan Crews at 170, Jordan Cree at 220 and Hunter Crabtree at 285 all won by pin to give the Bombers a healthy lead after nine matches. RCHS would beat the Kougars, 50-27, to stay unbeaten through two matches.
KVHS junior Cole Solomey, a state qualifier in 2020, opened the match with a 9-2 victory over RCHS senior and state qualifier Lakin Webb, who appears full recovered from a back injury as he continues to build stamina.
Webb missed the football season due to the injury, which required him to wear a back brace.
Hughes, a sophomore, pinned Louden Fugett at 152, building a 13-3 lead before putting Fugett on his back with 57 seconds left in the third period.
After KV senior Caleb Swallow pinned senior Brody Arnett at 160 — despite trailing 7-3 at one point — Bomber senior Ryan Crews got a pin against senior Nolan Gronkiewicz with 54 seconds left in the second period of his match at 170. Senior Andrew Ball picked up a 16-9 decision against KV’s Darin Adams at 182 before RCHS junior Trenton Simmons dominated the 195 match, beating Crispin Lamka, 13-3.
The Bombers then got back-to-back pins from junior Jordan Cree at 220 pounds (with 59 seconds left in the first period against Zach Dodson) and freshman Hunter Crabtree, who put KV’s Patrick Hershman on his back at 285.
Junior Caleb Solomey was also a winner for the Kougars, getting a decision victory over RCHS junior Mason Stanley in a close match.
The Bombers will compete in the LaPorte Super Duals on Saturday.