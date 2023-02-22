MUNSTER — Rensselaer Central’s boys’ swim team had several strong performances in its sixth-place finish as a team at the Munster Sectional on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Matthew Swartz had a pair of top six finishes for the Bombers, including fifth in the 200-yard freestyle event in 1 minute, 52.94 seconds. Teammate Nolan Conrad finished 14th in 1:59.97.

Trending Food Videos