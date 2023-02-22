MUNSTER — Rensselaer Central’s boys’ swim team had several strong performances in its sixth-place finish as a team at the Munster Sectional on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Matthew Swartz had a pair of top six finishes for the Bombers, including fifth in the 200-yard freestyle event in 1 minute, 52.94 seconds. Teammate Nolan Conrad finished 14th in 1:59.97.
Swartz was also sixth in the 100-yard freestyle in 50.98 seconds, with teammate Jon Brouwer 14th in 56.25.
Brouwer finished seventh in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:00.97 and two relay teams placed in the top five, including the 200 medley relay foursome of Brouwer, Cade Rivera, Ty Walker and Kayne Robinson (5th in 1:52.10) and the 400-yard free team of Conrad, Robinson, Brouwer and Swartz (5th in 3:40.31).
Competing in the consolation finals were Rivera in the 100-yard breaststroke (9th in 1:08.24) and the 200-yard individual medley (13th in 2:23.03), Conrad in the 50 freestyle (12th in24.92), Walker in the 50 free (16th in 25.70) and 100-yard butterfly (12th in 1:05.61) and Anthony Rodriguez in the 500 free (14th in 6:05.29).
RCHS was the smallest school to finish in the top five, placing behind champion Lake Central (546) and runner-up Munster (399) as well as Crown Point (316), Lowell (263) and Highland (217).
The Bombers had 152 points in the 13-team event.
KVHS places 8th at Valpo swim sectional
VALPARAISO — Kankakee Valley had a number of personal-best times while competing in the Valparaiso boys’ swim sectional on Saturday, Feb. 18.
The Kougars placed eighth in the team standings with 144 points. Chesterton won the title with 542 points, followed by the host Vikings (381), LaPorte (299), Wheeler (213), Portage (188), Michigan City (159) and Hobart (151).
KVHS finished ahead of five other schools.
Xavier De La Paz Marino had the top individual finish, placing seventh in diving. Nikolai De La Paz Marino was eighth and Demetrius De La Paz Marino finished 13th.
Gabe Bristol finished eighth in the 100-yard breaststroke finals, with Luke Bristol finishing 11th in the consolation finals.
The 200 medley relay team of Gabe Bristol, Luke Bristol, Garret Zimmerman and Thomas Ketchem was sixth overall; the 200 free relay team of Lincoln Bryant, Gabe Bristol, Ketchem and Luke Bristol was eighth; and the 400 free team of Bryant, Ketchem, Gabe Bristol and Luke Bristol placed sixth.
Bryant was 12th in the 200 freestyle, with Coen Murray 15th; Tom Stidham finished 14th in the 200 IM and 14th in the 100 butterfly; Ketchem was 14th in the 50 free; Zimmerman was 15th in the 100 fly; Preston Kritlow finished 14th in the 500 free; and Ethan Kelly had a PR to place 14th in the 100 backstroke.