WEST LAFAYETTE — Rensselaer Central’s swim teams competed in the Hoosier Conference meet on Saturday at Purdue University.
The Lady Bombers settled for fourth overall, trailing only West Lafayette, Tipton, Northwestern and Hamilton Heights.
Trinity Oliver and Ary Nelson picked up third-place finishes for RCHS, with Oliver competing in 1-meter diving. Teammate Kaylei Lank placed ninth in the event.
Nelson was third in the 100-yard breaststroke and added a fourth in the 200-yard individual medley. She also swam a leg on the fifth-place 200-yard medley relay team that also featured Lilly Cook, Emily Myers and Katie Castle and the 400 freestyle relay, which placed fifth. She was joined on the team by Lizzie Parrish, Solcy Sanchez and Maddie Kosiba.
Cook was fifth in the 50 freestyle, with Castle eighth and Myers 17th. Kosiba placed fifth in the 200 free with Sanchez eighth and Parrish 13th.
Addy Hesson was 11th in the 200 IM and Emily Parker took 22nd. Myers was fifth in the 100 butterfly and Cora Peck placed 14th; Kosiba added a sixth-place finish in the 100 free, Parrish placed 15th and Lank was 21st; Sanchez was sixth in the 500 free with Peck 15th; Kosiba, Sanchez, Castle and Cook pooled their efforts to place fifth in the 200 free relay; Cook was sixth in the 100 backstroke with Castle 10th; and Parker 14th and Hesson was 13th in the 100 breaststroke, with Elise Donnelly 23rd.
The Bomber boys’ swimmers placed eighth overall, beating Twin Lakes, which had swimmers miss due to COVID concerns.
West Lafayette won the team title with 538 points and Western was second with 333. RCHS had 136 points.
Senior diver Hayden Box had a top three finish, placing third with 273.95 points. He was also 15th in the 50 freestyle.
Nolan Conrad was eighth in the 200 free and 10th in the 100 freestyle, Matthew Swartz was fourth in the 200 free and fourth in the 500 free, Cade Rivera was 15th in the 100 breaststroke and Jon Brouwer placed eighth in the 100 back and 14th in the 100 free.
The 200 free relay team of Box, Conrad, Brouwer and Swartz was fifth and the 200 medley relay squad of Brouwer, Rivera, Swartz and Conrad was sixth.