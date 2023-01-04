RCHS swim teams

RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s swim teams opened the 2023 portion of their schedule with a two-meet sweep of visiting South Newton Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The Lady Bombers won all 12 events in a 127-29 victory, getting first-place finishes from Katie Castle in the 200-yard freestyle (with Deniz Guler second); Maddie Kosiba in the 200-yard individual medley (with Addison Hesson second); Lilly Cook in the 50-yard freestyle (with Hesson second) and 500 freestyle (with Guler second); Trinity Oliver in diving (with teammate Kaylei Lank second); Solcy Sanchez in the 100 butterfly (with Cora Peck second); Ary Nelson in the 100 free (with Annie Parrish second) and 100 breaststroke (with Castle second); Emily Myers in the 100 backstroke (with Parrish second); and all three relay teams.

