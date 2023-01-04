RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s swim teams opened the 2023 portion of their schedule with a two-meet sweep of visiting South Newton Tuesday, Jan. 3.
The Lady Bombers won all 12 events in a 127-29 victory, getting first-place finishes from Katie Castle in the 200-yard freestyle (with Deniz Guler second); Maddie Kosiba in the 200-yard individual medley (with Addison Hesson second); Lilly Cook in the 50-yard freestyle (with Hesson second) and 500 freestyle (with Guler second); Trinity Oliver in diving (with teammate Kaylei Lank second); Solcy Sanchez in the 100 butterfly (with Cora Peck second); Ary Nelson in the 100 free (with Annie Parrish second) and 100 breaststroke (with Castle second); Emily Myers in the 100 backstroke (with Parrish second); and all three relay teams.
The 200 medley relay foursome of Cook, Hesson, Myers and Sanchez were winners, as well as the 400 free relay team of Sanchez, Parrish, Nelson and Kosiba. The 200 free relay squad of Cook, Castle, Myers and Nelson completed the sweep in relay events.
The boys’ team, meanwhile, had 11 firsts in a 96-31 victory over the Rebels. Individual champions included Ty Walker in the 200 free (with Jon Brouwer second); Nolan Conrad in the 50 free and 100 butterfly; Matthew Swartz in the 200 IM (with Cade Rivera second) and 100 free (with Walker second); Anthony Rodriguez in the 500 freestyle (with Joe Maienbrook second); Brouwer in the 100 backstroke (with Rodriguez second); and Rivera in the 100 breaststroke (with Maienbrook second).
The 200 medley relay team of Brouwer, Maienbrook, Walker and Rodriguez won its race, as did the 200 free relay foursome of Walker, Conrad, Rivera and Swartz and the 400 free team of Conrad, Kayne Robinson, Walker and Swartz.
The teams will return to action Thursday, Jan. 5 when they travel to Benton Central. RCHS will compete in the Delphi Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 7.