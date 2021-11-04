RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central boys’ soccer coach Josh Davis handed out several awards to his 13-6, runner-up sectional championship squad last week at the high school.
The Bombers reached the sectional finals for the third straight season last month, losing to eventual state qualifier West Lafayette.
Among the team awards presented were Matthew Brandenburg, Defensive MVP; Adam Martinez, Most Improved; Cohen Craig, Mr. Hustle; Chris Hendrix, Sportsmanship Award; Dalton Henry, Offensive MVP; and Broc Beier, Best Mental Attitude.
Drew Cain and DJ Hanford were honorable mention Mental Attitude picks by the coaching staff, while Ocar Murillo Cabrera and Sam Harris earned honorable mention Most Improved.
All-Hoosier Conference picks included Henry, Brandenburg and Craig. Honorable mention selections were Hanford, Zaragoza and Juan Valencia.
Israel Hernandez and Hanford also earned their Bomber honor jackets at the awards program.
Henry led the Bombers in goals scored with 18 and added eight assists. Valencia was second in goals with 10 and had three assists. Hanford had a team-high 10 assists and added six goals.
Zaragoza had eight assists and Craig added six.
The Bombers closed the season by winning eight of their last 11 games. Among the players they will lose to graduation include Hendrix, Zaragoza, Hernandez, Valencia, Cameron Grzych and Jared Williamson.