RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s football scrimmage with Hanover Central on Friday, Aug. 12 — originally scheduled to be held at Cedar Lake — has been moved to Rensselaer.
Kick-off is set for 6 p.m.
This is the first year the Bombers have scheduled a scrimmage with Hanover Central. RCHS had played North White in past years.
The Bombers — coming off a 6-5 finish last fall — will open the season at Kankakee Valley on Aug. 19. They will host North Newton in their home opener on Aug. 26.
2022 Area High School Week By Week Football Schedule
WEEK 1
Rensselaer Central @ Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Tri-County @ Carroll, 7 p.m., EST
South Newton @ North Newton, 7 p.m.
Caston @ West Central, 7 p.m., EST
WEEK 2
North Newton @ Rensselaer Central,7 p.m.
Wheeler @ Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Attica @ Tri-County, 7 p.m., EST
South Newton @ Covington, 6:30 p.m.
West Central @ Lake Station, 7:30 p.m., EST
WEEK 3
Rensselaer Central @ Hamilton Heights, 6:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley @ South Bend Washington, 7 p.m.
Tri-County @ West Central, 7 p.m., EST
North Newton @ North Judson, 7 p.m.
Traders Point Christian @ South Newton, 6:30 p.m.
WEEK 4
Rensselaer Central @ Twin Lakes, 6:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley @ North Newton, 7 p.m.
North White @ Tri-County, 7 p.m., EST
Lake Station @ South Newton, 7 p.m.
West Central @ Culver Community, 7 p.m., EST
WEEK 5
West Lafayette @ Rensselaer Central, 7 p.m.
More from this section
Munster @ Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Tri-County @ South Newton, 7:30 p.m., EST
North Newton @ West Central, 6:30 p.m.
WEEK 6
Rensselaer Central @ Lafayette Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley @ Lowell, 7 p.m.
Traders Point Christian @ Tri-County, 7 p.m.
Frontier @ North Newton, 6:30 p.m.
West Central @ South Newton, 6:30 p.m.
WEEK 7
Benton Central @ Rensselaer Central, 6:30 p.m.
Hobart @ Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Tri-County @ Frontier, 7 p.m., EST
Delphi @ North Newton, 6:30 p.m.
South Newton @ North White, 6:30 p.m.
West Central @ Winamac, 7 p.m., EST
WEEK 8
Northwestern @ Rensselaer Central, 7 p.m.
Andrean @ Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Tri-County.@ Indiana Deaf, 7:30 p.m., EST
North White @ North Newton, 6:30 p.m.
South Newton @ South Central, 7 p.m.
Frontier @ West Central, 7 p.m., EST
WEEK 9
Rensselaer Central @ Hoosier Conference Playoff Foe, TBA
Kankakee Valley @ Highland, 7 p.m.
North Newton @ Tri-County, 7:30 p.m., EST
South Newton @ Frontier, 6:30 p.m.
West Central @ North White, 7 p.m., EST