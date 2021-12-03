MERRILLVILLE — Rensselaer Central’s swim teams split a pair of meets on Thursday, Dec. 2, with the girls’ team rolling to a 118-57 victory.
The boys’ team fell by a 105-56 score.
The Lady Bombers won nine of the 12 events, with the 200-yard medley relay team of Katie Castle, Ary Nelson, Emily Myers and Maddie Kosiba kicking off the meet with a first-place finish.
The 200-yard freestyle foursome of Kosiba, Solcy Sanchez, Nelson and Castle and the 400 free relay team of Myers, Emily Parker, Lizzie Parrish and Sanchez were also winners.
Individually, freshman Trinity Oliver won another title in diving, Myers finished first in the 100-yard butterfly, Nelson won both the 500 freestyle and 100 backstroke titles and Sanchez was the 200 free and 100 free champion.
Earning personal-best times were Kosiba in the 200 free and the 100 free where she finished second, Parker in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke and Cora Peck win the 100 fly.
The Bomber boys, meanwhile, got victories in the 50 freestyle from Matthew Swartz in 25.13 seconds and 500 free in 5:31,10, Hayden Box in diving, Jon Brouwer in the 100 free in 1:02.31 and the 200 free relay, with the foursome of Nolan Conrad, Box, Brouwer and Swartz finishing in 1:47.24.
KVHS swimmers host Judson, Rebels
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s swim teams split meets with North Judson on Thursday, Dec. 2 at the KVHS pool. South Newton and Kouts also competed in the quadrangular meets.
The KV boys’ team fell by a 78-74 final to Judson, with South Newton scoring 13 points and Kouts finishing with six.
First-place finishers for KVHS included Mason Ames in diving (with Xavier De La Paz Marino second), Garrett Zimmerman in the 100-yard butterfly, the 200 freestyle relay team Luke Bristol, Zimmerman, Thomas Ketchum and Chase Brown and Bristol in the 100 breaststroke.
Runner-up finishers included the 200 medley relay squad of Ethan Kelly, Bristol, Zimmerman and Brown; Brown in the 200 freestyle and 500 free; Gabe Bristol in the 200 individual medley; Luke Bristol in the 100 butterfly; and Preston Kritlow in the 100 freestyle.
Third-place finishers included Thomas Ketchem in the 50 free, Kelly in the 100 backstroke and the 400 free relay team of Parker Becker, Kelly, Francesca Mastantuono and Kyle Chapman.
Zimmerman, Kritlow, Kelly, De La Paz Marino and Ames all enjoyed personal best times and scores for the Kougars.
In their 94-58 win over the Lady Jays (with South Newton third with 17 points), the Lady Kougars captured all 12 events. The 200 medley relay team, which featured Brianna Castle, Rylee Swafford, Gabbie Oliver and Allie Rushmore, had a season-best time and Maddie Lee Whited, Rushmore, Castle, Oliver, Jo Jo Short, Hailey Adcock and Swafford also enjoyed season-best times in their events.
Other winners for KVHS included Rushmore in the 200 freestyle and 100 free, Kaitlyn Santaguida in the 200 IM and 100 butterfly, Swafford in the 50 free and 100 breaststroke, Emily Nannenga in diving, Oliver in the 500 freestyle and Castle in the 100 back.
The 200 free relay team of Swafford, Santaguida, Rushmore and Oliver and the 400 relay squad of Santaguida, Castle, Short and Oliver were also winners.
November 30
Lady Bombers get exciting win vs. Indians
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central had just enough depth in holding off rival Twin Lakes, 93-92, in girls’ swimming on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at the RCHS pool.
The Lady Bombers got a pair of wins from Lilly Cook in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke, and Trinity Oliver won the diving title. Emily Myers was the 100-yard butterfly champ and the 200 free relay team of Maddie Kosiba, Cook, Katie Castle and Ary Nelson was also champions.
Runner-up finishers were turned in by Audrey Korniak in the 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle, Nelson in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke, Solcy Sanchez in the 200 free, Castle in the 100 free, the 200 medley relay team of Cook, Nelson, Myers and Kosiba and the 400 free team Myers, Sanchez, Korniak and Castle.
Kosiba finished third in the 200 free and 100 free events, Kaylei Lank was third in diving, Addy Hesson was third in the 100 breaststroke and Castle was third in the 100 back.
The Bomber boys’ team got four firsts in its 123-50 loss to the Indians in its season opener.
Matthew Swartz was a double winner, claiming titles in the 200 freestyle in 2:02.49 and the 500 free in 5:38.26. Hayden Box was the diving champion with 175.95 points and the 400 free relay team of Swartz, Jon Brouwer, Box and Nolan Conrad was first in 4:05.03.
Second-place finishers included Conrad in the 200 freestyle, Brouwer in the 50 free and the 100 free and the 200 free relay team of Conrad, Brouwer, Cade Rivera and Swartz.
Lady Kougars place 2nd in NCC triangular
HOBART — Kankakee Valley captured eight first-place finishes in splitting a triangular meet against Northwest Crossroads Conference foes on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
The Lady Kougars had 84 points to finish behind Hobart’s 104. Lowell was third with 75 points.
Turning in a personal-best time in the 100-yard freestyle and a season best in the 100-yard backstroke was Bri Castle. Kaitlyn Santaguida had a personal best in the 100 butterfly and a season best in the 200 freestyle.
Emily Nannenga also had a personal best in her six dives to capture the diving title.
Other first-place finishers included the 200 medley relay team of Castle, Rylee Swafford, Gabbie Oliver and Allie Rushmore; Rushmore in the 50 freestyle; Santaguida in the 100 butterfly; Swafford in the 100 breaststroke; Castle in the 100 backstroke; and the 400 free relay team of Oliver, Santaguida, Castle and Rushmore.
Placing second in their events were Santaguida in the 200 freestyle, Lilly Van Loon in the 200 individual medley, Swafford in the 50 free, Oliver in the 100 free (with Castle third) and Van Loon in the 500 free.
KV’s boys’ team opened the season with a 137-45 loss to host Lowell on Nov. 30.
The Kougars had two second-place finishes and several thirds and fourths in falling short against a strong Red Devils squad.
Second-place finishers for KV included Xavier De La Paz Marino in diving and Luke Bristol in the 100 breaststroke. Placing third were the 200 medley relay team of Gabe Bristol, Luke Bristol, Garret Zimmerman and Chase Brown; Thomas Ketchem in the 50 freestyle; Zimmerman in the 100 butterfly; the 200 free relay team of Zimmerman, Luke Bristol, Ketchem and Brown; Tim Stidham in the 100 backstroke; and the 400 free relay team of Carson Hines, Stidham, Preston Kritlow and Gabe Bristol.