WINAMAC — Rensselaer Central’s boys’ golf team followed up a solid outing in its own invitational on Saturday with an easy win over Winamac at Moss Creek Country Club.
Senior Zach Hillan and junior Harrison Odle shared match medalist honors with 41s on the par-35 layout. Junior Zach Geleott had a 42 and Ky Risner, a senior, carded a 47 to round out the scoring.
RCHS, which won 171-194, got a kickoff score of 48 from sophomore Brayden Mushett.
In the reserve match, Carter Drone fired a 44 and Wrigley Porter shot a 46. Nevan Odle had a career-best 50 and Darius Lapsley shot a 55, which is also a career-best.
Elijah Armold followed with a 61.
The Bombers return home Thursday and will honor seniors Hillan and Risner prior to the match.
Andrean beats NCC foe KV by 10 strokes
MERRILLVILLE — Andrean had four golfers shoot under 45 in handing visiting Kankakee Valley a 179-189 loss in Northwest Crossroads Conference golf action.
Innsbrook Country Club served as match host.
Caleb Swallow had a 44 to lead the Kougars, who counted scores from Jordan Rhoades (47), Logan Burke (49) and Drew Andree (49).
Gabe Kistler had a 50 for the kickout score.
Saturday, May 7
Bombers host strong field at annual invite
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s boys’ golf team managed one of its best 18-hole scores as a team Saturday, finishing sixth at its own Dr. E.R. Beaver Invitational at Curtis Creek Golf Course.
Ten strokes was all that separated the Bombers from first-place finisher Highland, which carded a 336. Twin Lakes was a stroke behind at 337, Boone Grove shot a 338, Munster also had a 338 (Boone took third on a fifth-player’s score) and Andrean was fifth at 342.
The Bombers, led by junior Zach Geleott’s round of 82, was sixth at 346. Geleott shot a 39 on the back nine to maintain the team lead.
Junior Harrison Odle shot a 40 on the front nine to finish with an impressive 83 and senior Zach Hillan parred the last five holes to finish with an 87 in his final RCHS invite. Fellow senior Ky Risner added a 92 to the final score.
The kickout score was provided by junior Wrigley Porter with his 109.
The Bombers also sent out a second team, with Brayden Mushett’s 99 leading the way. Carter Drone fired a 100, Hayden Warne added a 124 and Elijah Armold had a 128. Darius Lapsley carded a 135.
Participating as individuals were Nolan Potts (114) and Nevan Odle (135).
Meanwhile, Kankakee Valley placed seventh overall with a 369. Senior Drew Andree was among the leading scorers, finishing with a 79. Caleb Swallow followed with an 86, Gabe Kistler shot a 99 and Jordan Rhoades had a 105.
Logan Burke had the fifth-player’s score of 110.
Prep Baseball
Monday, May 9
Westside too much for Tri-Co., wins 14-2
REMINGTON — West Lafayette scored at least two runs in every inning to roll to a 14-2 victory in five innings at Tri-County on Monday, May 9.
The Red Devils (11-5) led 3-2 after the first inning before scoring 11 unanswered runs against three different Cavalier pitchers. Connor Ross got the start, allowing six runs on five hits over three innings. He struck out one and walked four.
The Cavaliers (7-5) had three hits, all singles. Xavier Cantrell, Koby Bahler and Bryce Bahler. Koby Bahler’s single drove in his team’s only runs in the first.
Westside had 12 hits, including three for extra bases.
Prep Softball
Monday, May 2
Bombers lose conference finale to Devils
West Lafayette — West Lafayette avenged an April loss on Monday, May 2, beating visiting Rensselaer Central, 17-8, in a wild Hoosier Conference game.
It was the final league game of the season for the Bombers, who finish 3-5 against conference foes. They are 5-8 overall with two weeks remaining.
RCHS actually held a 7-0 lead through two-plus innings before the Red Devils began mounting a comeback. They scored two in the third inning, five in the fourth and four in the fifth to take an 11-7 lead.
The Bombers pulled within 11-8 in the top of the sixth, but West Lafayette, which fell 12-10 to the Bombers on April 21, answered with six runs to blow the game open.
Emily Lattimore and Taylor Van Meter led the offense for RCHS, with Lattimore collecting three hits. McKenna Kingman and Ellie Castle had home runs.